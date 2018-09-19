THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Celebrating the years of La Jazz Affaire with a Family Reunion weekend in memory of founders Charles and Margie Collins, who opened the nightclub in 1989. It's the place where musicians got their start, where nationally known headliners performed and where customers cheered on their favorite teams. Since the La Jazz site is gone, the reunion is at The Social, 3506 N. Academy Blvd. For ages 30+. Ticket info: lajazzaffairefamilyreunion2018.myevent.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Hot rods take to the strips for vintage racing and the high-banked oval for Hot Rod Rock & Rumble, a rockabilly music weekend at Pikes Peak International Raceway. Greasers, pin-ups, pre-'72 car show, swap meet and camping. Tickets: hotrodrock.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The best of Broadway sounds, think "Phantom of the Opera" to "Lion King" and "Les Miz," come to the Phil during Blockbuster Broadway concerts, part of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic's Pops series Friday and Saturday at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Thomas Wilson conducts, with vocals by Jessica Hendy, Jenna Dallacco and Scott Coulter. Kids' concerts on Friday with youngsters' admission free for every adult ticket bought. csphilharmonic.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Just thinking about the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival with the smells of fresh chiles roasting with bulbs of garlic is enough to make you run out the door to a Mexican restaurant. This harvest tradition celebrates the Pueblo Mirasol chile peppers. and streets are filled with vendors and specialties from area farms. 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. festival.pueblochamber.org
FRIDAY
The traditional Scottish Tannahill Weavers celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a concert at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, 8 p.m. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
It's unveiling weekend for the Knobhill Urban Arts District murals in Knob Hill near the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue. 719 Culturefest runs 6 p.m. to midnight. tinyurl.com/ycwbwn8l
SATURDAY
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the annual El Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and Car Show in a new location, Pikes Peak Community College, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the south parking lot. Free scholarship fundraiser. elcincodemayo.org. Also Saturday, hear Latina Voices saluting successful women: presenters City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, Ana Rosa Ornelas Hernandez from Carniceria Leonelas, and SuTeatro performer Megally Luna. Free. 10 a.m.-noon, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
SATURDAY
Houston's creative METdance is featured in United in Dance! presented by the Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, at the Wasson Theatre Complex, 2115 Afton Way, 7:30 p.m. following a 4:30 p.m. Master Class. csdance.org/metdance-from-houston/
SATURDAY
Free admission to museums across the country today during Museum Day sponsored by Smithsonian magazine. For tickets for two people each, go to smithsonianmag.com. The closest museums: Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Pioneers Museum (always free), ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, Western Museum of Mining & Industry and Victor's Lowell Thomas Museum. Saturday is also fee free National Public Lands Day, for locations: tinyurl.com/ycnkhqgp
SATURDAY
Native American dancing, drumming, food, art and singing by representatives of many tribes at the 9th annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch Powwow. Gates open at 10 a.m. with entertainment at 11 a.m. and the grand entry at noon. Exhibition by Seven Falls Indian Dancers. 30th Street and Gateway Road. $8, ages 55+ $5, ages 6-17 $3, 5 and under get in free. rockledgeranch.org.
SATURDAY
If it's a beautiful day for a walk, join the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club and AFA Outdoor Recreation Center at Farish Recreation Area in Woodland Park for 5K and 10K routes. Start at the center, 12005 Rampart Range Road. Elevation 9,000 feet. Walk between 8 a.m. and noon, finishing by 3 p.m. Leashed pets. Free. Info: 333-4475.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Artists in Old Colorado City capture the fall Aspens on the Avenue, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Saturday. Activities all along West Colorado Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets. Then, on Sunday, time for Taste of Old Colorado City in Bancroft Park, 1-4 p.m., a tasting party offered by the area's restaurants, craft brewers and distilleries with live music. Get tickets in advance because it regularly sells out: tasteofocc.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Springs Women's Living Expo and Craft Bazaar runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Tickets: womenslivingexpo.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The beauty of Denver architecture is the focus of Doors Open Denver, self-guided and expert-guided tours including high points such as Curtis Park, DIA, Mile High Stadium, the Brown Palace Hotel, Union Station, LoDo and many others starting at 9 a.m. To register: denverarchitecture.org
SUNDAY
The Opera Theatre of the Rockies Emerging Artists Concert features two experienced and popular young singers, Annamarie Zmolek and Jennifer DeDominici. They blend their powerful operatic voices at 3 p.m. in Packard Hall on the Colorado College campus. Tickets $20, operatheatreoftherockies.org
SUNDAY
Beautiful music in the mountains, the award-winning Ute Pass Chamber Players' "Devienne, Beethoven, Bizet and Poulenc," 3 p.m.
, High View Baptist Church, 1151 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park, $15, $5 for students, at the door.
