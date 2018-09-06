Here's a look at some of our favorite events happening in Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and beyond this weekend.
THURSDAY
Pulitzer Prize winner Yehudi Wyner, who has composed more than 100 works, will be in a Colorado College music faculty concert at 7:30 p.m.Thursday in Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache la Poudre St., free.
THURSDAY - SATURDAY
An Estes Park weekend of bagpipes and drums, ceilidh rock, Irish dance, Scottish Highland athletic competitions and parades at the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, one of the country’s largest. Ticket info and schedules: scotfest.com.
THURSDAY - SUNDAY
Opening weekend for theater in a bathtub. Really. Broken Bone Bathtub: Denver can only be experienced in locations announced the day of each performance. The interactive audience members become the friends, helping an injured woman taking a bath. Click here for tickets and click here for more info
FRIDAY - SATURDAY
Wild, kooky, outrageous and very bizarre art cars signal ArtoCade time in Trinidad, complete with a downtown Main Street parade. And you can make your own art vehicle. The requirement: “If you can’t drive it, it’s a float.” Create mini-art cars and paint other projects at the Artie Bus. Saturday night is Cardango Dance Party Circus for the adults. artocade.com.
FRIDAY - SUNDAY
Prost! Breckenridge turns German for the weekend, filled with lederhosen and polkas as steins are happily hoisted during Breckenridge Oktoberfest. Music and food everywhere during this street party. Schedule and tickets: gobreck.com. More Oktoberfest fun is at Alpine & Ales Mountain Oktoberfest in Winter Park.
Party time in Briargate at the free community Briarfest. Carnival rides and games, vendors, fun zone, beer garden and Marvelous Marc Balloons. A Saturday Walk to End Hunger benefits Mercy’s Gate. Dances in the evening and wine tastings. Sponsored by St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive. briarfest.com.
Time to plan for cooler-weather home projects and “honey-do” lists at the Colorado Fall Home Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. A special attraction, the Sweet Times in the Rockies Sugar Art Show. $10, or $8 for seniors. coloradogardenfoundation.org.
SATURDAY
Learn even more about the city’s history and its people at the 18th annual Evergreen Cemetery Living History and Walking Tour, tours every 15 minutes, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1005 Hancock Expressway. Famous people are here in their final resting place. Meet at the historic chapel. $8 cash, children 12 and under get in free.
Discover the answer to ”What If...” in the annual downtown Festival of Innovation & Imagination, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fun to participate in, engineering, Cool Science, ninjas, arts, food and chalk art. All around the Pioneers Museum, Plaza of the Rockies and Pikes Peak Center. whatif-festival.org.
Nashville comes to the Royal Gorge with a Deana Carter concert in Elk Park Amphitheater, 8 p.m. Openers The Lobo & Sheryl Show at 6 p.m. Tickets $45, royalgorgebridge.com.
It’s all about the spuds and harvest time at Potato Day in Greeley and the San Luis Valley Potato Festival in Monte Vista. More at: greeleycalendar.com and coloradopotato.org.
The burros will run, if they want to, at the Victor Pack Burro Race , and they’ll meet with fans afterward at Pinnacle Park downtown plaza. Weigh-in at 10 a.m., racing at noon. victorcolorado.com
SATURDAY - SUNDAY
Visit 23 artists at work in 18 studios in the annual Front Range Open Studios Tour. Take a self-guided tour 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to various Monument and Black Forest area locations. Free. Map: frontrangeopenstudios.com
A special weekend of pipe organs, workshops and a concert, Pedals, Pipes and Pizza, by the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and American Guild of Organists. Organs at First Congregational Church, First Christian Church and First United Methodist Church. And there’s even an opportunity to build one. chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
Car fans will delight in hundreds of vintage, custom and classic cars and trucks at the annual Cruise Above the Clouds to benefit Teller County charities, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in Woodland Park Memorial Park, 9 a.m. to noon Sunday along Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek. A Cripple Creek sunset show as well at 4 p.m. Saturday. cruiseabovetheclouds.com.
See works by 170 Colorado artists at the 29th annual Colorado Artfest, Outlets at Castle Rock, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $5, $3 for seniors, free for children 16 and under.