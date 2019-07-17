Here's a look at some of our favorite events happening around Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region and beyond over the next few days - including Adventure Forest, Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con and the Apollo 11 50th anniversary.
FRIDAY
A free night starts at 4 p.m. at the new Denver aerial adventure park Adventure Forest at Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. It's that unusual art you can see from I-25 by Elitch Gardens — a 500-foot climbing, swinging, sliding, immersive treat by the South Platte. Adults-only nights, too, are July 25 and Aug. 2, to turn back into kids, with food trucks and a cash bar, $20, $25 at the gate. mychildsmuseum.org
FRIDAY
The wacky black comedy of Monty Python comes alive in "Spamalot," staged by the Funky Little Theater Co., 4 and 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 17 at the theater off 21st Street, 1367 Pecan St. $24, funkylittletheater.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Multiple stages full of major electronic music names fill Broncos Stadium at Mile High for the 17th annual Global Dance Festival starting at 3 p.m. Friday. Just a few: Illenium, Diplo, Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Stratus, Excision. Tickets at ticketmaster.com. globaldancefestival.com, tinyurl.com/y36hckwv
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo was great, and now the action moves right up the highway to opening weekend for the 10-day Cheyenne Frontier Days, in Cheyenne, Wyo. A heavy-duty lineup of entertainment including Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and, one night after his Pikes Peak Center performance, Josh Turner. cfdrodeo.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
This should get the racing blood rushing, the 40th anniversary Dodge Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. Walking tours of the speedway and fireworks Friday night. Tickets and info: nhra.com
SATURDAY
A give-back kind of day as volunteers Adopt-A-Waterway to clean up Fountain Creek. Help keep the creek healthy from downtown Colorado Springs to Manitou, from Dorchester Park to Rainbow Falls, is the city's stormwater division invitation. 9 a.m.-noon, Nitrile work gloves and trash bags provided. Volunteer at tinyurl.com/y6tugzuo. After party 12:30-2:30 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave.
SATURDAY
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 at the Space Foundation Discovery Center's "Next Giant Leap," 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Indoor and outdoor activities starting with a breakfast with astronaut Duane "Digger" Carey, rocket building, virtual reality, driving a Rover, science presentations, food trucks and a special Apollo 11 postmark. Tickets and info: discoverspace.org
SATURDAY
As they tease each other: Nerd Alert. Time for the Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Embassy Suites, I-25 and Woodmen Road. A vendors and collectors delight and no cover charge. Cosplayers welcome and the Storm Troopers will be on site. cospringscomicandtoycon.com
SATURDAY
Hit the trails in Bear Creek Park with the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club for their 6K and 10K walks open to all. Free. Beginning and ending at the county parks administration building, 2002 Creek Crossing St. Because of the terrain, strollers and wheelchairs aren't recommended. Because of nature trails, no pets allowed. Walks start between 8 and 11 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m. Info: Curt Converse, 591-8193.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Camping on a real working ranch with music to enjoy all afternoon and evening highlights Ranchlands at Chico Basin Ranch from noon Saturday through noon Sunday. Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall is the evening headliner, followed by a jam session around the bonfire. Food on site, or bring your own. Benefits the ranch education and conservation program. $40 in advance, camping pass $15. 22500 Peyton Highway South. ranchlands.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years in business with activities including a book signing for a new history of the post and pottery demonstration by Santa Clara potter Rosemary Lonewolf. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 324 Beckers Lane in Manitou. gardenofthegodstradingpost.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The beauty of a Puccini opera in a double bill of one-acts concludes the Vocal Arts Festival. Guest artist soprano Carmenchú Dominguez featured, "Suor Angelica" and "Gianni Schicchi," 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Cornerstone Arts Complex at Colorado College, operatheatreoftherockies.org
SUNDAY
A showcase for dreaming about Italian supercars, Automezzi, the 29th annual exotic car show presented by Ferrari of Denver. On the grounds at Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. Sixth Ave., in Golden. More than 100 vehicles and motorcycles, Italian food, cocktails and music. A benefit for JDRF. Spectator fee $5, $7 at the gate. automezzicolorado.com