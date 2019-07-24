THURSDAY-SUNDAY
They've been hard at work during a five-week theater training program, and audiences can cheer the results this weekend in "Disaster!" It's the 20th year for the Youth Repertory Ensemble of performers, designers and technicians at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Their play follows A-list celebs aboard a floating casino and disco as they experience natural disasters, killer rats and more. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. 30 W. Dale St. Tickets $10: fac.coloradocollege.edu
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Yes, that's Buffalo Bill's grave up on Lookout Mountain outside of Golden. And they've been celebrating him with Buffalo Bill Days trail rides up to the site since the 1940s. Now there are all-weekend festivities filled with history and family events, a golf tournament, food and music. buffalobilldays.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Here's an opportunity to see a world premiere, the 50 years in the future "Ms. Butterfly," a new version of Puccini's famed "Madama Butterfly." It runs through Aug. 4 at the Denver International Festival of Arts & Technology, DU’s Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $20-35, newmantix.com and Newman Center Box office, 303-871-7720.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
See top competitors in the 11th annual U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang competitions, opening ceremonies with a parade of athletes at 6 p.m. on Friday, Olympic team exhibitions, Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets:$28 Friday, $18 Saturday, broadmoor worldarena.com, usopentkd.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Fragrant, blooming iris have been a part of local floral history since the beginning, even framing downtown's Acacia Park. The annual Elmohr Iris Society rhizome sale, so you can start your own, is this weekend. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Spencer's Market, 1420 S. Tejon St.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Burro Days still are going strong, 71 years later, and you can cheer on the unpredictable pack-racing fun in Fairplay. Other festivities are a parade, llama races, kids' pack dog races, gold panning, outhouse races, music, arts and crafts and Cowboy Church. burrodays.com
FRIDAY
Fourteen Women in Blues are showcased in a fundraiser for autism, the Pikes Peak Blues Community and the National Women in Blues, 8 p.m. to midnight at Sunshine Studios Live, $10 and $3.91 service charge at sunshinestudioslive.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A beautiful event of cultural entertainment and history, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Sloan’s Lake Park, Denver. Because the festival draws thousands of people, park on the Auraria campus for a free 10-minute shuttle. Races run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; marketplace and food, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; bands and performers, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. cdbf.org
SATURDAY
It's all about our state during the Colorado Grown Family Fun Day at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Music by WireWood Station at 11:30 a.m., Wishing Star animals, free family-friendly activities, hands-on history stations and interactive demonstrations, food trucks, craft stations. cspm.org
SATURDAY
A festival with quite a small-town history, the 81st Bronc Day in Green Mountain Falls. A parade, you bet, at 10 a.m. follows the pancake breakfast and arts and crafts booth openings. Then come RC boat races on the lake, games for the kids, a gunfighter show, stick pony rodeo, Indian dancers and a pie baking contest. broncdayco.org
SATURDAY
Here's a Colorado town with its own official flower, and this is the weekend to celebrate at the Saguache Hollyhock Festival. The town's history explains that Alcea rosea, hollyhock, was one of the earliest plants brought from Asia to the New World, and they believe the gardens here are descended from those first seeds planted in the 1800s. saguachechamber.org
SATURDAY
They're closing Pikes Peak Avenue downtown for an evening of fun, a Rhythm & Brews block party by REACH Pikes Peak, 5-10 p.m., entertainment by The Barefoot Family Caravan, beer garden, food trucks, family activities, music by DJ Shield, free, reachpikespeak.org
SATURDAY
Go for a Saturday 5K run and end up covered in a palate of colors at the Color In Motion 5K Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m. in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Register: colorinmotion5k.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"Feed Me," demands the famous Venus Fly Trap plant. And they're following the command in the "Little Shop of Horrors" summer musical presented by Widefield Parks & Recreation for a final weekend, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Widefield High School. Tickets $5 online at tinyurl.com/y6sw7pl2, at the Widefield Parks & Rec office or at the door. tinyurl.com/y6sw7pl2
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the 31st spectacular season of the famed International Dance Festival in Vail, running through Aug. 10. International dance, American Ballet Theatre, BalletX: The Little Prince and Malpaso Dance Company. Reservations: vaildance.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Denver weekend Underground Music Showcase has a ginormous list of musicians on the bill, performers such as Honne, Chicano Batman, Black Mountain, Tuxedo, Earthgang and Still Woozy. Weekend passes. undergroundmusicshowcase.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
They'll be Jeeping for a week starting this weekend in Buena Vista at the All-4-Fun Mile High Jeep Club Rally at the Rodeo Grounds. As many as 15 trips a day. Reservations: mhjc.clubexpress.com
SUNDAY
The season finale of the Shivers Concert Series, An Evening of Inspirational Song, features soprano Alexis Rainbow and pianist Dianna White. 4 p.m., Packard Hall, Colorado College. Tickets $25, ppld.org/shivers-concert or call 593-8400