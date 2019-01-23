THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for this special opportunity to experience "American Prom," a work by poet/playwright/rapper Idris Goodwin commissioned by Theatreworks. Runs through Feb. 10 at Ent Center for the Arts. When a young white man asks his black friend to prom, they challenge age-old barriers in their small hometown in middle America. How to make their way toward a special prom night and more inclusive future? 7:30 p.m., weekend matinees, tickets $20-45.50, uccspresents.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Warren Epstein does solo comedy about an area he knows well, the Catskills in New York, as Borsch Belted premieres, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St. Join the fun, directed by MAT's Jim Jackson. $25, $18 on Thursday. themat.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Winter sports at their most daredevil. Experience Winter X Games, Buttermilk Mountain, in person. All the sports competitions are free and open to all. The evening concerts are sold out, but there are activities everywhere. aspensnowmass.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The timeless exquisite beauty of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake” comes to Pikes Peak Center, performed by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Eugene Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Conductor Josep Caballé-Domenech gives a pre-concert lecture one hour prior. The program includes "Symphony No. 7" and the excerpted "Music of Swan Lake." Tickets: csphilharmonic.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Get ready to think warm weather and outdoor living. Time for the dream-inducing HBA Home & Garden Show filled with every sort of idea and honey-do or DIY project. Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1680 Briargate Blvd., 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Donations of non-perishable food items collected for Care and Share Food Bank. cshba.com
FRIDAY
Party time at the cycling velodrome in Memorial Park, 6-9 p.m. PikeRider Party includes races on the inside loop, a track racing clinic, food trucks and beverages, $10. For those 16 and over, and signed waivers required. Minors require parent/guardian permission. Register at pikeriderparty.eventbrite.com
FRIDAY
Tennessee bluegrass comes to Black Forest when the Black Rose Acoustic Society brings in Circus No. 9's musical sounds, 7 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., $10, $5 for students, free for ages 12 and younger. Baked goods, coffee, tea and water for sale. blackroseacoustic.org
FRIDAY
Five fascinating films in a beautiful Black Forest location, Film in the Community: Benet Hill, presented by Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, 6:30 p.m. Stories from Tel Aviv, Holland, World War I and a local one, "In the Meadows," the story of three friends working their way out of a Colorado Springs Meadows Park area of gangs and poverty as they try to give back to their community. Free. rmwfilminstitute.org
SATURDAY
Begin a year of celebrations as the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College turns 100, starting with a free community FAC anniversary kickoff, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 30 W. Dale St. Guided tours of the art exhibitions, a one-act play, do your own art and sample some sweet treats. Taste cafe, with its gorgeous view of the mountains, is open for lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., csfineartscenter.org
SATURDAY
It's a competition that has fruitcake lovers getting a little crazy over the years as the heavy-duty little loaves they'd love to eat, or not, go flying through the air. OK, maybe few fruitcake gourmets are out there, but it's all for fun at Manitou's goofy Great Fruitcake Toss, a competition from 1 to 3 p.m. in that town's Memorial Park. Fruitcake rentals available. Fruitcake bake-off is part of the fun. Non-perishable food collected for the Manitou Springs Food Pantry. From 10 a.m. to noon at the Manitou Art Center Maker Space, catapult building and decorating, check coolscience.org. Info: manitousprings.org
SATURDAY
Ring in the Year of the Pig, Lunar Year 4717, at the 18th annual Chinese New Year celebrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., comes alive with lion dances, drumming, kung fu, yo-yo demonstrations, music, a "Taste of China" and a teahouse. Presented by the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute. Admission $6, $5 military, students and children 5-9. cscci.org. At Asian Pacific Market, 615 Wooten Road, there's traditional food, cooking demonstrations and a lion and dragon dance. Free. asianpacificmarketco.com
SATURDAY
Learn about birds of prey and how they are rehabilitated by the staff and volunteers of the Nature and Wildlife Recovery Center. Stories about hawks, owls, eagles, falcons and vultures, 10-11 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. $5, donations accepted for the birds. ElPasoCountyNatureCenters.com
SUNDAY
Dragon Theatre is a delight, and the community is invited to help celebrate its 10th anniversary at a party and dance 2-6 p.m. at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. This production company has been responsible for more than 500 roles played by community actors of all ages. The party will feature short scenes from some of the most popular plays and introduce a film based on the 2018 shows, including "A Connecticut Kid in King Arthur's Court." $10 at stargazerstheatre.com
SUNDAY
Empowered Hasidic women in New York City transform their male-dominated world a bit with the first all-volunteer female ambulance corps in the world, Hatzolah. The story of "93Queen" comes alive in the movie shown as part of the Temple Shalom Jewish Film Series, 6 p.m., 1523 E. Monument St. Free. Followed by a Sweet and Savory reception, $18. Reservations for film and reception, templeshalom.com.