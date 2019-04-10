THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the three-week Women's Theatre Festival at Millibo Art Theatre, with five plays and a poem by local female playwrights. Featured works by Cyndi Parr, Lisa Siebert, Kara Harrison, Lara Gaydos, Leslie Lewis from Longmont and Nina Alice Miller from Arvada. Performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. $25, $18 opening night. The MAT, 1626 S. Tejon St., themat.org, 465-6321.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A sale to make parents and grandparents smile, the JBF (Just Between Friends) Denver Spring/Summer Consignment Sales. So many items and so much stuff in the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. Special discounts at different times, some special free admission times. Opens 9 a.m. daily, $10 tickets at Eventbrite. For presale hours: denver.jbfsale.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
See juried art by area high school juniors and seniors in a professional gallery during the 20th annual Wunderkind through May 12 at the Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave. manitouartcenter.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
These young people always draw a crowd. Their newest offering: the lively musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” at Pine Creek High School. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $10, $8 for students and seniors, tinyurl.com/y5nk3f5a
THURSDAY
Get ready for a pounding good time with Sō Percussion: Amid the Noise, part of the clever "Pollinate" series exposing folks to unconventional arts events. This year's theme: time. 7 p.m., Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. $20-68.50. uccspresents.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Which songs do you want the Philharmonic to play this weekend? You decide. The musicians will be ready with enough popular song choices to fill a whole season of shows, and the audience will vote during Audience Mixtape. The only set song, the finale, Gershwin's "Rhapsody In Blue." 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pikes Peak Center, tickets $26-$75 at pikespeakcenter.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
If Bigfoot is for real, he's in Estes Park this weekend. A Bigfoot Dinner Friday features lore experts, a 5-mile run and, on Saturday, music, Bigfoot calling contests, Bigfoot history, a dance-off, bigwheel races to outrun Bigfoot and a self-guided spotting tour. Bigfoot Days schedule: visitestespark.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
He's "David, The King of Jerusalem," and the beloved shepherd boy is the subject of a musical theater production at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park. Tickets $25, $15 for children 5-12, thekingofjerusalem.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A metaphysical fair with vendors, natural health items, psychic readers and healers, the Body Mind Spirit Celebration, in the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., 1-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $6, bmse.net
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Board game action this weekend at the Pikes Peak Gamers Convention in Manitou's Memorial Hall. Ticket sales through Friday, $45. facebook.com/events/334867083964536/
SATURDAY
No football this Saturday, Broncos Stadium at Mile High will be filled with Monster Energy Supercross BMX racing, with the Fan Fest from noon to 6. After the acrobatic-tricks competition, Toyota sponsors a Best Trick Jam. Tickets: supercrosslive.com/events/denver-co-2019-tickets
SATURDAY
See what downtown living is all about during the 2019 Urban Living Tour, a self-guided look inside more than a dozen condos and townhouses right in the middle of the action, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Also featured, the under-construction Greenway Flats at Springs Rescue Mission and neighborhood hot spots CityROCK and Pike Ride. Tickets $10, then $15 Saturday: downtowncs.com
SATURDAY
Birding Basics: Learn how to bird from a naturalist during a short hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 9 a.m. at the Visitors Center. Hiking shoes recommended. Free, but vehicles require state parks pass. tinyurl.com/yyjwhn6f
SATURDAY
Prepare to ride. It's the Colorado Springs Bike and Cycling Gear Swap 2019, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at SoccerHaus COS, 4845 List Drive. Sales of new and used items benefit Kids on Bikes and Pedal Station. Cash only. $2 donation admission requested. tinyurl.com/y5c8lyzg
SATURDAY
Don't be surprised to spot costumed characters from The Dothraki and White Walkers as they prowl downtown in the Game of Thrones Bar Crawl, 3:30-11 p.m., headquartered at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St. Ironside Medieval Combat group will be the protectors as party folks shuttle from bar to bar aboard the Local Motive Party Bus. $25 until day of. localmotiveevents.com
SATURDAY
The Mad Hatter entertains the kiddos and throws a tea party during this annual celebration in Old Colorado City, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Costumed characters, interactive children's activities, sidewalk festivities and Mad Mad fun. Registration required only for the tea party at The Wobbly Olive. facebook.com/events/934934240039649/
SATURDAY
A day for Classical Indian and Bollywood dancing, Timenessless, hosted by Colorado Springs Dance Theatre and Smokebrush Foundation, noon to 8 p.m. at SunWater Spa, 514 El Paso Blvd., in Manitou Springs. Indian dance workshop from noon to 2 p.m., performances at 6 by AuroTejas Hemsell, Krithika Prashant, Shreya Krishnon and Kat Tudor. Free. Mineral-water soaking for $15. sunwellness.net/timenessless-timnesles
SATURDAY
Have a free photography conversation with Jeff Kearney, whose food, concert and sports photos are in The Gazette, 10 a.m. to noon, Bemis School of Art at the Fine Arts Center, 818 Pelham Place. Phone photos and beginner through expert photography. artschool.csfineartscenter.org
SATURDAY
A girls' night out, Bites & Flights with Local Relic, as Jeff Zearfoss and Chef Brent Beavers teach food and beer pairings, 6:30 p.m., 320 S. Weber St., $26 for food and beer, localrelic.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Pan for gold during the 2019 Denver Gold & Treasure Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., $5, $10 at the door, tinyurl.com/yy48agll. Presented by the Gold Prospectors Association of America.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Train Expo Colorado Model Train Show at Chapel Hills Mall Event Center celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike, with historical presentations starting at 11:30 p.m. $6, $10 for families. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. tecoshow.org
SUNDAY
It's CFAM Sunday at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the popular Colorado Farm and Art Market with artists, artisanal foods, grassfed meats, food trucks and activities for the kids. Free.