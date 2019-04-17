THURSDAY
Coolio, the man behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” and more than 17 million records sold, comes to Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, for an 8 p.m. show, doors open at 7. Also on the bill: Hexrated, Pretty Vague, Observe 23, Dmartian, Colorblind, Dbamm, Delinkwintz, Mac Frenzi. Tickets are $19-$200, ticketfly.com
FRIDAY
Extra special: Adam Aijala & Ben Kaufmann of Yonder Mountain String Band perform "The Sheriff Saga," a collection of songs from the past 20 years, 7 p.m. , Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $25-$40 tickets on Eventbrite. VIP party and happy hour at 5 p.m. tinyurl.com/y37vweqx
He has toured with Tech N9ne and made history with mixtapes and a #WebbyWednesday series. Chris Webby comes to The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., for a 7 p.m. show, along with Chainstore Collective, Ian Taylor and Legacy. $25-$100, blacksheeprocks.com
Think chocolate and Roald Dahl's absolutely fun musical,"Willy Wonka," by the talented Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II). A Theater for Young Audiences version at Ent Center for the Arts. $12-$16.50, actcolorado.net/act2
It has been named as one of the best new rides in the U.S.: Meow Wolf's Kaleidoscape, opening Saturday at Elitch Gardens. Interactive, colorful, immersive, indescribable. Just like the Santa Fe art experience. elitchgardens.com
The 22nd annual Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park, 1805 N. 30th St. It starts early with a Motorless Morning as the park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. to noon. Free family activities and demonstrations throughout the day, plus history at Rock Ledge Ranch and American Indian dancers. Park at Rock Ledge Ranch for a free shuttle to the visitor center. Park cleanup begins at 8:30 a.m. gardenofgods.com
A very personal string-puppet show at the famed Simpich Showcase Theatre, "Portraits: A Puppeteer's True Story," David Simpich's biographical sketches from his characters that have been a major influence in his life. Shows Saturday and April 24, 27, 28, 2413 W. Colorado Ave., $22/$19 children, simpich.com.
A healthful day at Ivywild School, the 16th annual Pikes Peak Herb Fest, the gymnasium filled with vendors, experts, gardening ideas, holistic health, a seed swap and herbalists to answer questions. Free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1604 S. Cascade Ave., tinyurl.com/y6oq8sj2
An Earth Day history special, A Celebration of Biking in Colorado Springs from Past to Present, 2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Panel discussion by those in the biking community. Free rides on Pike Ride, register in advance, coupon CycleCOS on PikeRide.org. cspm.org
It's one of four free admission days at National Park sites. Next are Aug. 25, Sept. 28 and Nov. 11. Included are Florissant Fossil Beds, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Great Sand Dunes, Hovenweep, Mesa Verde and Rocky Mountain National Park. nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks-state.htm
The state is filled with more than 130 Easter egg hunts. Nearby is a free one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deerfield Hills Community Center and Sprayground, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road, with bouncy houses and an estimated 30,000 eggs to find. Hosted by the center and Victory Outreach. Fountain Creek Nature Center and Bear Creek Park have a Chocolate Bunny Walk and Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., $6, reservations required. tinyurl.com/yyhl7zxh
Handmade and handcrafted works by Colorado artists will fill the Colorado Made Artisan Showcase & Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5690 E. Quincy Ave, Aurora. Free. tinyurl.com/yyuubauy
Kids, come create your own Marshmallow Peep Dioramas, 2-3:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. 8th St. No need to register, just come for creative Peeps fun.
The TZ Bucking Bulls are in action in the Owens Livestock Arena at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan, 7 p.m., doors open at 6, $12, $7.50 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and younger free. Concessions and entertainment. elpasocountyfair.com/events/2019/bull-riding3
Colorado is the setting for some of the most beautiful Easter Sunrise Services, none more spectacular than Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. Gates open at 4:30 a.m. and the service begins at 6 a.m. An estimated 11,000 people are expected. redrocksonline.com. Locally, four churches have united for a service at 6 a.m. at the Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights. Bring chairs or blankets. Cowboy Preacher Grant Adkisson will deliver the message "Who Killed Jesus" at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, 6:30 a.m., north entrance open at 5:30. Seating for 400. royalgorge.info. In Vail, the 6 a.m. sunrise service is at Eagle's Nest on Vail Mountain, Lionshead Gondola opens at 5:30. A later service is 2:30 p.m. episcopalvail.com