THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An amazing celebration of nature as the Greater Sandhill Cranes migrate through the valley during the Yampa Valley Crane Festival in Steamboat Springs and Hayden. Crane viewings, educational workshops, nature walks and children's activities. Keynote speaker is Kerryn Morrison of South Africa, manager of the African Crane Conservation Program. Add to that a "Hummingbird and Hummingbird Moth Walk," and all about hawks.
FRIDAY
He has had popular local concerts for years and put together a Westfest at Copper Mountain. Michael Martin Murphey's "Wildfire" burns again this weekend at Boot Barn Hall, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets starting $49. The Texan who has 35 albums performs with his Rio Grande Band. bootbarnhall.com/boot-barn-hall-events
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Camping in the mountains and days of country music, the Seven Peaks Country Music Festival in Buena Vista. Monster lineup: Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Travis Tritt, Maren Morris, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more. sevenpeaksfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Meet "The Andrews Brothers," the male version of the USO favorite Andrews Sisters in this comedy musical at Mountain Rep Theatre, The Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. Through Sept. 15. $21. Family nights on Fridays. Tickets and times: buttetheater.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Indie heavy metal music is on tap at Monument Indie Fest with Dream Feed, The Dollyrots, Wildermiss, The Unlikely Candidates and others, 11 a.m. Saturday through 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $20-$30, free 11 and younger; ioarecords.com/monument-indie-fest
SATURDAY-MONDAY
The 20th anniversary of Victor Celebrates the Arts plein air art show and sale, a judged show with artists at work painting all around the old gold camp. For a schedule: victorcelebratesthearts.org
SATURDAY-MONDAY
The Labor Day weekend tradition, the Labor Day Lift Off of hot air balloons in Memorial Park, balloon glows, entertainment, food and music, coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com/
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Juried works by 100 artists at the Commonwheel Artists' Co-op Labor Day Art and Craft Festival in Manitou's Memorial Park, commonwheel.com
SATURDAY-MONDAY
One of the top-ranked fine arts shows, more than 100 artists in 13 categories at the 44th Gathering at the Great Divide, Main Street in Breckenridge, free.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Tantalize your taste buds at A Taste of Colorado in Denver's Civic Center Park starting at 11 a.m. daily. Add to that music by KC and the Sunshine Band and Kool and the Gang Saturday, Dwight Yoakam, Locash and Cassadee Pope on Sunday, Toad the West Sprocket, Scott Stapp (who's in the Springs at Sunshine Studios on Tuesday), Taylor Dayne and the Freddy Jones Band Monday.
MONDAY
Year 50 for the Labor Day Fountain Fall Parade and Festival, "The Golden Harvest." Pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m., Aragon Elementary School, parade at 10 a.m. along El Paso Street, Main Street and Ohio Avenue and followed by activities and food trucks in Metcalf Park. fountaincolorado.org
MONDAY
"Play ball" is the call and you can cheer them on at the Labor Day Vintage Base Ball Game between the Camp Creek Cloud Busters and the 1882 Denver & Rio Grande Reds. First pitch 1 p.m. at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Garden of the Gods. Vendors have hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and cold cream sodas. $8, students $4, children 5 and under free. rockledgeranch.com