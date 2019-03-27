THURSDAY
His credits include HBO's Def Comedy Jam, BET's ComicView, It's Showtime at the Apollo and "Shaquille All Star Comedy Jam," and this Nights of Laughter! headliner in The Gold Room is Tony Roberts. 8 p.m., 18 S. Nevada Ave., tickets $20-30, eventbrite.com. Karaoke at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
These punk rockers from Laramie, Wyo., boast a fun name: Teenage Bottlerocket. With Pegboy and Tightwire, 7 p.m. at The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $17, blacksheeprocks.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend all about the newest in cars, the 2019 Denver Auto Show, and so much of it interactive experiences. Gorgeous machines will include Bentleys, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Aston-Martins, military vehicles and race cars. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., 500 vehicles. denverautoshow.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
He's a comedy storyteller and semifinalist from "Last Comic Standing." Catch Tommy Ryman, 7 and 9:30 p.m. all three nights at Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $2-$8; looneescc.wixsite.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A unique Itchy-O weekend at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. With Amigo the Devil. If you haven't experienced Itchy-O, it's a wild chaos of music with pounding drums, taiko drummers, electronics and much more. Tickets $35-40 plus service charges. axs.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for "Hands on a Hardbody," with 10 contestants vying to be the last one to keep their hands on a Nissan truck to win it. Regional premiere. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., through April 14, opening night Friday, preview night Thursday, backstage tour April 11. Tickets $20-$45; 634-5581, csfineartscenter.org
FRIDAY
A hockey battle for a cause, the Housing & Building Association's HBA Cares vs. First Responders Hockey Game, builders and tradesmen challenge police and firefighters to provide Shield616 active shooter and tactical gear. 6 p.m., Sertich Ice Center in Memorial Park, 1705 E. Pikes Peak Ave. $10 and family packs available, kids younger than 10 free with a can of food for Care & Share Food Bank. Beer from Red Leg Brewing Co. bit.ly/2NzVbvz
SATURDAY
They were more L.A. political activists in the 1990s, but now it's about the music for Ozomatli, with Autonomous, The Black Sheep, 7 p.m., 2106 E. Platte Ave., $25-$28, 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com
SATURDAY
Tasting time for samples from around the world, the iHeartRadio 2019 Colorado Whiskey Tasting Festival, 1-5 p.m., Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, music and hors d'oeuvres, too, $65 VIP tickets to get in early, then $40, coloradowhiskeytastingfestival.com
SATURDAY
A rodeo like no other. These "cowpokes" are the folks climbing those power poles when the lights go out. They'll be coming from around the country to compete in the 2019 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Garden of the Gods. Come watch between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. as they scurry up poles, hang transformers, rescue injured workers and perform rope tosses. They'll be judged on safety, work practices, neatness, equipment handling and timely event completion. Food vendors on site and lots of free activities for the kids. Free parking and shuttle: 2424 Garden of the Gods Road.
SATURDAY
The newest exhibit at the Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., opens with a special program at 2 p.m., (Dis)Information: American Indians Through the Lens of Roland Reed. As the museum describes this controversial exhibit: "Reed constructed romantic scenes that situated American Indians in an imagined past versus contemporary reality." Guests are asked to examine their own stereotypes of Native Americans. Free but RSVP at cspm.org/rsvp-for-an-event or 385-5990.
SUNDAY
The Organ Music of J.S. Bach performed by the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is an evening of stirring music starting at 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Two preludes and fugues, a toccata, chorale preludes, and a trio sonata movement. Freewill offering taken for the guild scholarship fund. firstchristiancos.org
