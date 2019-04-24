THURSDAY
John Tesh's free concert will be a PBS special, "Live in Concert: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano," from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, 7 p.m., doors at 5:30 p.m. Audience invited. Registration: awmi.net/events.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival, with more than 250 college, high school and middle school bands, combos and jazz vocal groups, fills the city with music by more than 7,500 participants. Multiple concerts. Tickets: uncjazzfest.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"Feeeed me." Sure enough, it's Seymour and that hungry singing plant as TheatreWorks opens the first weekend of the cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors" at Ent Center for the Arts. Lots of flower shop fun and music through May 19. $20-48.50, tickets.uccspresents.org
FRIDAY
He has won the Great American Comedy Festival, been a prize-winning sports journalist and is a public speaker and author. Sam Adams brings his comedy to Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers at 7:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY
He played to a sold-out crowd here in 2016, and now he's returning with a funny new tour, Jim Gaffigan - Quality Time Tour, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets start at $39.75, AXS.com, BroadmoorWorldArena.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Oh, the headaches of "Bad Dates." Theresa Rebeck takes audiences through the horrors of the dating scene in this one-woman show, through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, $20, fac.coloradocollege.edu
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Birding weekend in Karval, the 13th annual Mountain Plover Festival. Education, tours, history, antiques, entertainment.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
StarFest, The Universe and Everything, fills the Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St., with celebs William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Scott Grimes and Ben Browder. Part of the fun: Klingon Fest, Horror Fest, Science Fest, RoboCon. Tickets and schedule: starfestdenver.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
All about furry friends, Colorado Springs Pet Expo, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Times 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $8, free for ages 16 and under.
SATURDAY
A great day for spring cleaning the outdoors, the 21st Great American Cleanup. 9 a.m. start time. A collaboration of area cities and counties and nonprofits: Pikes Peak Partners. Pull on your gloves, and let's go.
SATURDAY
A morning of healthy fun for all the kids in the community, YMCA Healthy Kids Day, all seven local locations, 9 a.m. to noon. Games, snacks and classes to give families ideas for good-for-you summer fun. ppymca.org
SATURDAY
Auto racing season opens, 5 p.m., El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, sprints and stocks, $15; seniors pay $10; kids 6-12, $5, tinyurl.com/yxdra2dg
SATURDAY
For the little ones, 20th annual early education Kidsfest in Woodland Park, 9 a.m.-noon, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Games, activities, program and services information for parents. Free. Information, The Resource Exchange, tre.org
SATURDAY
National Coin Week Open House, The Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Learn how coins are made, Cash Cube and numismatic trivia. money.org
SATURDAY
All about books, writing and publishing at the 13th annual Mountain of Authors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Free. Best-selling Sandhya Menon, keynote speaker.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Spring Into Vintage Show, things for home and garden and delicious baked goodies to take home, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lewis Palmer High School, tlwc.net
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Grab your cameras, mobile devices or phones to be part of the City Nature Challenge, download iNaturalist app and photograph wildlife, birds, plants and bugs in the city limits, including parks and open spaces or your yard. A city nature competition nationwide this weekend. coloradosprings.gov/cnc19-cos
SUNDAY
A delicious Sunday, the 24th annual Taste of Pikes Peak with the best from local chefs in the Colorado Restaurant Association, at Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. VIP experience an hour early with more than 80 food and drink presenters. Chef’s Competition, Craft Cocktail Competition, plus silent auction to benefit charities ProStart & Marian House. Tickets: BroadmoorWorldArena.com, AXS.com, 520-7469.
SUNDAY
Enjoy music from the movies, "Cinema Choral Classics," performed by the 45-year auditioned community choir tradition Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts. Free.
SUNDAY
Test out all the newest cameras and lens during Mike's Camera's free Lens & Camera Demo Day at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Professionals have Picture Point locations for telephoto and close-up shots. cmzoo.org