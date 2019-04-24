KIDSYMCADAY (copy)
Kids have fun during the YMCA's Healthy Kids Day hosted by YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday April 29, 2017 at the downtown location. Gazette file photo.

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE
THURSDAY

John Tesh's free concert will be a PBS special, "Live in Concert: Songs and Stories from the Grand Piano," from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, 7 p.m., doors at 5:30 p.m. Audience invited. Registration: awmi.net/events.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival, with more than 250 college, high school and middle school bands, combos and jazz vocal groups, fills the city with music by more than 7,500 participants. Multiple concerts. Tickets: uncjazzfest.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Feeeed me." Sure enough, it's Seymour and that hungry singing plant as TheatreWorks opens the first weekend of the cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors" at Ent Center for the Arts. Lots of flower shop fun and music through May 19. $20-48.50, tickets.uccspresents.org

042519 little shop.jpg
TheatreWorks will stage "Little Shop of Horrors" at Ent Center for the Arts Thursday through May 19. Courtesy TheatreWorks
FRIDAY

He has won the Great American Comedy Festival, been a prize-winning sports journalist and is a public speaker and author. Sam Adams brings his comedy to Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers at 7:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. bootbarnhall.com

FRIDAY

He played to a sold-out crowd here in 2016, and now he's returning with a funny new tour, Jim Gaffigan - Quality Time Tour, 8 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena. Tickets start at $39.75, AXS.com, BroadmoorWorldArena.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Oh, the headaches of "Bad Dates." Theresa Rebeck takes audiences through the horrors of the dating scene in this one-woman show, through May 19, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, $20, fac.coloradocollege.edu

"Bad Dates"
Denver actress Megan Van de Hey will star in Theresa Rebeck’s one-woman show “Bad Dates.” It opens Friday and runs through May 19 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Birding weekend in Karval, the 13th annual Mountain Plover Festival. Education, tours, history, antiques, entertainment.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

StarFest, The Universe and Everything, fills the Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St., with celebs William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols, Scott Grimes and Ben Browder. Part of the fun: Klingon Fest, Horror Fest, Science Fest, RoboCon. Tickets and schedule: starfestdenver.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

All about furry friends, Colorado Springs Pet Expo, Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Times 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $8, free for ages 16 and under. 

SATURDAY

A great day for spring cleaning the outdoors, the 21st Great American Cleanup. 9 a.m. start time. A collaboration of area cities and counties and nonprofits: Pikes Peak Partners. Pull on your gloves, and let's go. 

Bear Creek Dog Park, Great American Cleanup
During The Great American Cleanup, residents gather debris left in Bear Creek Dog Park.
SATURDAY

A morning of healthy fun for all the kids in the community, YMCA Healthy Kids Day, all seven local locations, 9 a.m. to noon. Games, snacks and classes to give families ideas for good-for-you summer fun. ppymca.org

SATURDAY

Auto racing season opens, 5 p.m., El Paso County Raceway, Calhan, sprints and stocks, $15; seniors pay $10; kids 6-12, $5, tinyurl.com/yxdra2dg

SATURDAY

For the little ones, 20th annual early education Kidsfest in Woodland Park, 9 a.m.-noon, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave. Games, activities, program and services information for parents. Free. Information, The Resource Exchange, tre.org

SATURDAY

National Coin Week Open House, The Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Learn how coins are made, Cash Cube and numismatic trivia. money.org

SATURDAY

All about books, writing and publishing at the 13th annual Mountain of Authors, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Free. Best-selling Sandhya Menon, keynote speaker. 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Spring Into Vintage Show, things for home and garden and delicious baked goodies to take home, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lewis Palmer High School, tlwc.net

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Grab your cameras, mobile devices or phones to be part of the City Nature Challenge, download iNaturalist app and photograph wildlife, birds, plants and bugs in the city limits, including parks and open spaces or your yard. A city nature competition nationwide this weekend. coloradosprings.gov/cnc19-cos

SUNDAY

A delicious Sunday, the 24th annual Taste of Pikes Peak with the best from local chefs in the Colorado Restaurant Association, at Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. VIP experience an hour early with more than 80 food and drink presenters. Chef’s Competition, Craft Cocktail Competition, plus silent auction to benefit charities ProStart & Marian House. Tickets: BroadmoorWorldArena.com, AXS.com, 520-7469.

taste.jpg

SUNDAY

Enjoy music from the movies, "Cinema Choral Classics," performed by the 45-year auditioned community choir tradition Abendmusik, 3 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts. Free.

SUNDAY

Test out all the newest cameras and lens during Mike's Camera's free Lens & Camera Demo Day at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Professionals have Picture Point locations for telephoto and close-up shots. cmzoo.org

