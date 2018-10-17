THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A woman of many faces and characters, "Angela Delfini Explains It All For You" in an English-Italian, one-woman clowning-around show combining theater, physical comedy, dance and circus at Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., tickets at themat.org. A physical comedy master class is Saturday.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for “The Legend of Robin Hood,” by Academy of Community Theatre through Oct. 27, Colorado Springs Charter Academy, 2577 N. Chelton Road, $10-15, evening shows 6 p.m., Saturday matinees 2 p.m. actcolorado.net/robin-hood-tickets/
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Halloween lights help guide you through the trails for Boo at the Zoo, one of the favorite special times for a family trip to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4-8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31. And while the people celebrate the spooky season, the animals get pumpkin and Popsicle treats, too. Tickets: cmzoo.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Fifty years of sci-fi and fantasy, the annual MileHiCon literary convention with 100 authors and guest speakers, anime, gaming, art show and Critter Crunch, Hyatt Hotel, Denver Tech Center, 7800 E. Tufts Ave. Tickets and registration: milehicon.org
FRIDAY
A Colorado Floyd Pink Floyd Jam warms the night at Stargazers Theatre, doors at 7 p.m., free concert at 8. No tickets needed, but seating's first come, first served. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
Ready, aim, toss. Test your cornhole skills at the Family Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Black Forest Regional Park. Team registration $10-$20 to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Or just bring a picnic and watch the action. tinyurl.com/y8xnrzey
SATURDAY
Downtown turns into a red-and-white-striped world of colors and tutus for the final Waldo Waldo 5K run, registration at 8 a.m., yoga at 8:30, run at 9:30 a.m. Year 7 for the fundraiser that was started to help recover after the Waldo Canyon fire. WaldoWaldo5K.com Story: tinyurl.com/ydbyb9jr
SATURDAY
Go Norwegian at the Fjellheim Lodge's 10th annual Sons of Norway Viking Fair, 1045 Ford St. A cultural event with a bazaar and brunch ($8), art, lefse, gifts and baked goods to take home. sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html
SATURDAY
An amazing afternoon of 300 voices, CHORALaborative, A Choral Confluence, fills Pikes Peak Center with a collaboration of 11 local choral organizations and choirs performing as one, 3 p.m. Free. Info: kidssing.org. Leading into CHORALaborative at 1:30 p.m. in front of Pikes Peak Center, join together in the World Singing Day Community Singalong.
SATURDAY
Stop the dangerous street racing but not the racing run at Off the Street Drags Avoids the Heat, 1-8 p.m. at PPIR, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Street cars and motorcycles can race legally on the track for $25. offthestreetdrags.com
SATURDAY
It's rockin' KILO 94.3's 40th anniversary, and they're celebrating with a throwback concert by Blue Oyster Cult and Jefferson Starship, 7:30 p.m. at Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place. Ticket info: kilo943.com
SATURDAY
Drowning Pool has been turning out hits since the 2001 "Bodies" and drew acclaim for performing for the troops with the Wounded Warrior Project. Also on the bill, Dirty Kings, He Kill 3, Fall from Silence, The Endless at Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, 6 p.m. Tickets $18; VIP Meet and Greet, $200, tinyurl.com/ybld7q76
SATURDAY
This popular DIY event, the Colorado Springs Mini Maker Faire, has drawn more than 20,000 participants during its four years. It's back, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. 3D printing, Legos, robots, rockets and more as the culmination of the Cool Science Festival week. Food trucks on site. ppld.org
SATURDAY
Learn about another culture at the popular annual Japanese Cultural Festival & Bazaar, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the UCCS University Center, second floor, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Kimonos, bento box lunches, taiko drums, yosokoi dance performances, Japanese housewares, calligraphy and archery. japanamericasocietyofsoutherncolorado
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Visit local artists where they work during the annual self-guided Pikes Peak Studio Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Eleven locations with 18 artists. Register to win works by the artists. Online map, pikespeakstudiotour.com
SUNDAY
Aerial acrobats set against a Garden of the Gods backdrop. It's an Arts Month ArtPOP performance at 2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Performers using a variety of apparatuses will be featured in this free event. tinyurl.com/yda7mzd8
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com