THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Final weekend for this season's Rock Ledge Ranch Living History Program. Costumed interpreters at the historic site lead guests through the lifestyles and homesteading of the region's early residents and teach about the Ute and Plains Indians who lived in this area of the Rocky Mountains. 3105 Gateway Road, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. rockledgeranch.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
You'll find rocks and minerals, jewelry and gems in Woodland Park this weekend, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with experts and vendors from around the country at the annual Woodland Park Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show. Free. Rock auctions at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 19250 E. U.S. 24 between Walmart and Safeway. woodlandparkrockandgemshow.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
A very strange, multimedia love story from the stage of season eight "America's Got Talent." "Oddville" comes to the intimate Studio Bee at Pikes Peak Center, 7 p.m. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y4sdkeph
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Facing your own death is the heart-wrenching drama for a clown in Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo, the newest Cirque, coming to Pepsi Center in Denver from Thursday through Monday. Tickets $39-115, cirquedusoleil.com/corteo
FRIDAY
How does each person picture God? A book signing and reception for the annual "How Do You See God?" art exhibit with 70 artists showing their own God images in 150 different works. This ninth annual exhibit has been digitized and formatted into a table top book available for artist signing, 4-9 p.m. Friday, at Academy Art & Frame Company, 7560 N. Academy Blvd., academyframesco.com
FRIDAY
A night of jazz in support of the Fannie Mae Duncan Statue Steering Committee honoring the beloved downtown Cotton Club owner. Beer releases, food trucks, a '50s and '60s costume contest. Music includes Mirepoix Jazz, Tidal Breeze and Melange Duo. 5-10 p.m. Friday, Atrevida Beer Co., 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 3. atrevidabeerco.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend of Bavarian food, music, fun and beer: Summerfest: German Bier Festival at Edelweiss Restaurant, 34 E. Ramona Ave. Steins of Warsteiner to hoist. For the kids, giant bubbles to play in from the nearby Millibo Art Theater. Cammillo and the Prime Time Band, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Alan Polivka polkas, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. No admission. rockymountainhighway.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hundreds of motorcycles, American flags flying, will be headed up U.S. 24 and Colorado 67 toward Cripple Creek for the 27th annual Salute to American Veterans Rally and 32nd annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride. Parade on Saturday, Vietnam Memorial Wall, a poker run, Wild West gunfighters, street vendors and a special remembrance ceremony. Free. visitcripplecreek.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Peach heaven! If you want to pile into the SUV and head west, the annual Palisade Peach Festival weekend is here. Tours of the orchards, music, peach pie and peach cobbler, a peach parade on Saturday, peach-eating contests, chefs tent and a major farmers market. Full schedule at palisadepeachfest.com
SATURDAY
Those memory-filled VW buses are back at Ivywild for the annual Buses at the Brewery hosted by Bristol Brewing Company, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , 1604 S. Cascade Ave. German beer as you see all the German buses, tie-dye your shirts, groove to German music and see the Photo Love Bus. Early rising VW bugs can cruise the city at 9 a.m. bristolbrewing.com
SATURDAY
Corvettes and more Corvettes at the Colorado Springs Corvette Club's charity show for Urban Peak Colorado Springs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Daniels Long, 670 Automotive Drive in Motor City. Vote on your favorite.
SATURDAY
They're good ole Southern boys and, yes, the kind who fly Confederate flags from their pickup trucks just cause they're from the South. For them, it's all about their music. Country faves Confederate Railroad performs Saturday at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com
SATURDAY
Grab your banjos and limber up those fingers for a rousing Pickin’ on the Divide Bluegrass Festival, Saturday in Monument's Limbach Park. Five groups and jamming, too, starting at 11 a.m. $20 ($15 in advance), free for kids, pickinonthedivide.com
SATURDAY
Poor little Teddy lost some stuffing and his eye fell out. Time to visit the stuffed animal medical staff at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Teddy Bear Day. The stuffed pets will get a check-up and health certificate from Children's Hospital Colorado. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $9.75 for kids 3 to 11 with their animals, 75 cents ages 2 and under, adults $24.75. cmzoo.org
SATURDAY
Learn about the history of southern Douglas County at the Larkspur Historical Society's open house at Crull-Hammond Cabin, 6225 Bear Dance Drive in Larkspur. The restored cabin dates back to 1874 and was in the county's early community of Huntsville. Highlights are butter churning, "whatumacallits," and pioneer and current history. Refreshments. Free. Noon to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
A visit to Cave of the Winds in Manitou has a special feature 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Birds of Prey from the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo. Learn all about amazing birds usually seen from a distance. Free admission to see the birds. caveofthewinds.com
SATURDAY
They're celebrating the 50th anniversary of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument with ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed up on the actual date Tuesday, the 13th, by Coffee and Cake with a Park Ranger, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Both fee free days. nps.gov
SATURDAY
All about those special doggos at the 14th annual Bark at Briargate, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Promenade Shops at Briargate. Vendors, trainers, groomers, contests and demonstrations during the expo. PromenadeShopsatBriargate.com
SATURDAY
Not your every-weekend event: an original Triceratops concerto! Follow “Tyrannosaurus Sue” from birth to really-old age, set to narrated chamber orchestra music, at the Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. 1 p.m. There's even a familiar "Jurassic Park" piece. Admission to concert and the center, $7.50 for kids 5-12, $11.50 adults, senior discount, kids 4 and under free.
SATURDAY
Meet up with "Rowdy Colorado" at a fun presentation by author Randi Samuelson-Brown, 11 a.m.-noon at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center 517 Manitou Ave. She'll cover "loose women, bad whiskey, gamblin,' rustlin' and saloon fights."
SUNDAY
Old Colorado City Car Show, formerly the Good Times Car Show, is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along West Colorado Avenue. All types of vehicles, foreign and domestic, all years. A portion of the proceeds from car registrations benefit the Alzheimer's Association. aceent1.com And cool down at the 40th anniversary birthday party at Colorado City Creamery.