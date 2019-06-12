THURSDAY
Mike Zito, Southern blues guitarist, producer, singer and co-founder of Royal Southern Brotherhood, takes the stage at 8 p.m. in The Gold Room. He’s Blues Rock Artist of the Year, named at the 2018 Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tenn. Tickets $30 at the door, goldroomlive.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
They’re rounding up the Mustangs in Steamboat Springs this weekend. The four-wheeled, not four-legged, classics for the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup. More than 450 owners of classics, Shelbys, Boss, K-Code and GT-Fastbacks are signed up for a car show, mountain tour, autocross and other events. tinyurl.com/y4c3cfed
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Whitewater history time at the season-opening FIBArk Festival centered at Riverside Park in Salida. International racers hit the water in the raft rodeo, slalom and the crazy hooligan race with its mantra “anything that floats that’s not a boat.” fibark.com, free to attend
FRIDAY
The 16th annual juried Art Show and Silent Auction opens at 4 p.m. with food, wine and art until 7 p.m. at The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St. $5 donations are encouraged. sunnyretreat.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
June Jubilee Art and Craft Fair fills Acacia Park with handcrafted juried works by more than 70 artists, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. both days. Free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A timely accompaniment to the Elton John music in the new movie “Rocketman” is ”The Rocket Man Show” at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. Rus Anderson is the Scottish Elton in this flamboyant theatrical, musical production, $59, bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Straight from the history of the Gold Camp, the sparkling Gem and Mineral Show in downtown Victor. Vendors will have Colorado-dug minerals, polished gems, jewelry, gold ore specimens, turquoise and more. Gold and gem panning at the Lowell Thomas Museum. And at 1 p.m. Saturday, geologists give a presentation on the gold mining district. victorcolorado.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
All things Celtic, including the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, at the Pikes Peak Celtic Fest, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 4-10 p.m Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, $15-$25; pikespeakcelticfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Pitmasters supreme will be at the grills for the giant Father’s Day Denver BBQ Festival at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. They’re promising 18,000 pounds of delicious barbecue. All-inclusive VIP experiences available. Music from the Jack Daniel’s stage. denverbbqfest.com
SATURDAY
Cycle along with hundreds in the 25th annual Starlight Spectacular nighttime ride through the city, beginning and ending in Garden of Gods. Routes are 16, 21 or 23 miles, and there’s a 4-mile kid-friendly ride through the park. Lots of fun at the rest stops throughout. Costumes always an option, and you can light up your bike, too. Night ride action begins at 9 p.m. Register: 2019starlight.eventbrite.com
SATURDAY
Opening day for the Pueblo Heritage Museum’s new exhibit, ”100 Years of Recreation: The Legacy of Arthur Carhart,” the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Forest Service’s first public campground, west of Beulah. Festivities 1-4 p.m., 201 W. B St., $6, $4 admission for ages 4-12.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Civic Center and downtown Denver will fill with LGBTQ rainbow colors this weekend for the Denver PrideFest. Three stages of entertainment, vendors, food, a Pride 5K and the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade. denverpride.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Fair maids and merrymakers are in place at the magic kingdom for opening weekend of the Colorado Renaissance Festival, through Aug. 4 in Larkspur, coloradorenaissance.com
SUNDAY
A foot-stomping good time awaits with bluegrass picking, food and wine tastings by two dozen restaurants and cooking demonstrations at the annual Fiddles, Vittles and Vino, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road. 3-8:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets for the concert. No dogs. Tickets $50 at rockledgeranch.com.