Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions...especially this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.