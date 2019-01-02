THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Three nights left, 5-9 p.m., to see the Mountain Illumination Festival, driving and walking through thousands of lights in Williams Canyon at Cave of the Winds Park. Twinkling lights, hot chocolate and s'mores. $25 for cars with up to 10 people, $30 for vans with more than 10 people. No tour buses.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Look up for this one, the annual High School Student Ceiling Tiles competition in its 11th year at Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N Academy Blvd., through Feb. 14. Art on 4-by-4-foot tiles hanging from the ceiling is judged and then voted on by the public in store and on Facebook.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the popular annual Pottery by the Pound sale month at Commonwheel Artists in Manitou. Artists have collected their art seconds, prototypes and pieces that need to be moved out. Then it's all sold by the pound, through Jan. 28. Restocking is part of the fun at the co-op, 102 Canon Ave.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Ice skating fun days downtown in Acacia Park. Skate with Team USA and even get some tips from the national figure skating team, 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Friday is Ugly Sweater & Funny Hat Skate with $1 off admission if you come ugly and funny. Saturday it's Skate with the Colorado College Ice Hockey Tigers. $10 admission includes skates. Children 4 and under free with paid adult, $1 off with military ID. All 4-6 p.m. downtowncs.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Don't be embarrassed to laugh right along with comic Josh Blue as he makes fun of what folks might consider his disabilities. Disabilities? Not. He has cerebral palsy, yes, but it's how he uses it to make audiences laugh 'til they cry as they understand Josh. The country learned all about him when he won NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Catch his show at Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd. Tickets: looneescc.wixsite.com
SATURDAY
Amazing things are happening at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, and you're invited to take a peek during New Year’s New Exhibits Celebration at the Creek! From noon to 3 p.m. hear presentations about the rare green cutthroat trout exhibit, see puppet shows, go on a scavenger hunt, hear music and eat free pizza. Free. communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/
FRIDAY
The beautiful mountain skies are clear as can be during the Night Sky Program, 7-9 p.m. at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Colorado Springs Astronomical Society members will be on site to help you spot planets, galaxies, nebulas and more. Meet at the visitor center. $10, free for ages 15 and younger, $35 for an annual pass. NOTE: This event will be canceled if the partial shutdown or the government continues.