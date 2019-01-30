THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Special opening weekend as Kreuser Gallery moves to 125 E. Boulder St., with a special exhibit "Gratitude" featuring 100 local artists. Soft opening at 6 p.m. Thursday with jazz flutist Joseph Liberti and bassist Jason Crowe, opening reception 5 p.m. Friday, music by Phosphene Eyes, performance 7 p.m. by artist Jasmine Dillavou, abigailkreusergallery.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
If you see characters from another galaxy strolling downtown, it must be time for comic convention GalaxyFest at The Antlers hotel. Friday and Saturday nights for the adults, Sunday is kids' day. galaxyfest.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Down the yellow brick road ballet style during opening weekend for Colorado Ballet's The Wizard of Oz. Through Feb. 10, Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Tickets $30 to $155. coloradoballet.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
TIME: UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibition, GOCA, Ent Center. Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, craft beer from Bristol Brewing. Biannual show runs through May 12. Works include paintings, drawings, sculptures, sound installation, kinetic works, time-based media and performance art. Free, uccspresents.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend of comic book craziness, Snowdown, Get Your Comic On in Durango. The 41st annual Snowdown with costumed characters, hot air balloons, parades, a kayak pool slalom at the Rec Center and drinking contests. durango.com
SATURDAY
It's National Girls and Women in Sports Day, to encourage girls' participation in sports. At 4 p.m., participate in an interactive clinic and check out an expo staffed by Colorado College student-athletes and representatives from USA Volleyball, USA Ultimate, USA Weightlifting, the YMCA and the First Tee of Pikes Peak. CC women’s basketball hosts Texas Lutheran University in Reid Arena at 5:30 p.m. Info: cctigers.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Bring on the strings for nights of bluegrass at Keystone's Winter Bluegrass Weekend, Warren Station, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday. Heavy-duty lineup of musicians helps the Dercum Center for the Arts: dercumcenter.com. Weekend info and tickets: warrenstation.com
SATURDAY
A creative day of printing at the Letterpress Workshop with Anne Luben at GOCA, Ent Center for the Arts. The 10 a.m.-4 p.m. workshop teaches printing on sign presses with antique wood and metal type, and embellishing prints with stitching. $50 registration fee; materials included. uccspresents.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Vivaldi’s "Winter from the Four Seasons" and other musical glories of nature are presented by Parish House Baroque at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., 7:30 p.m. Guest artists Mary Harrison and Jeffrey Smith on baroque violin and baroque viola. $20, students $5, at the door or online, parishhousebaroque.org. A second concert is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, firstchristiancos.org.
SATURDAY
Time to start daydreaming about fly fishing, and what better way to start than the annual Fly Fishing Film Tour, 6:30 p.m., doors open at 5, Stargazers Theatre. A project of Angler's Covey and Royal Gorge Anglers for Project Healing Waters, $20 and usually sold out in advance, check anglers-covey.shoplightspeed.com
SATURDAY
Wear your gothiest and blackest best for the fourth annual Goth Prom at 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $5, blacksheeprocks.com