Here's a look at some of our favorite events happening around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region over the next few days.
FRIDAY
First Friday Downtown is extra eclectic this week. Art in 24 galleries is the tradition, drag queens will perform and here's another interesting addition, For Freedoms at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. In this interactive installation, until 7 p.m. you can create nonpartisan lawn signs completing "Freedom of/for/from/to" the way you want. It's inspired by a speech from President FDR. First Friday tours will be offered on foot and by bike with the walkers leaving Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., at 6 p.m. The 90-minute First Friday Bike Tour departs from the purple PikeRide bikes south of Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., at 6 p.m. RSVPs needed.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Schussboomers, get ready. But first, a winter tradition, this season's Warren Miller ski film "Face of Winter," arrives at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., to kick off the season. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $24.75.
A screamingly scary time in the dark of night. Thornton's Haunted Field of Screams introduces Pitch Dark: A Ride to the Riverdale Gates of Hell, when they turn out all the lights. All you get to light your way is a glow stick. 10451 McKay Road in Thornton. From sundown to 11 p.m., tickets $24.99.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening days of Denver Arts Week with more than 300 events, art, dance, shows and the continuing Denver Film Festival . On Saturday, free admission and a shuttle to the city's 12 top museums (denver.org). Sunday is the opening of Denver Fashion Week.
SATURDAY
Downtown becomes a living military history with the Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. "Celebrating 100 Years of Armistice/Veterans Day 1918-2018," with an estimated 4,000 participants from at least 94 organizations, many in historic reenactment uniforms, Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo.
Guaranteed you'll leave this stage musical humming and singing and maybe even roller skating as "Xanadu" opens a run through April 28 at Denver Center. No, this time there's no Olivia Newton-John as the Greek muse in the photograph turned California girl but it's filled with the familiar music of ELO's Jeff Lynn and John Farrar. So much fun.
Learn the history of the Steel City during the ninth annual Saints & Sinners fundraiser for Pueblo's Bessemer Historical Society. Starting at 8:30 a.m. there's a self-guided tour of that city's many houses of worship and taverns offered by Steelworks Center of the West, 215 Canal St. From 1-3 p.m., Dia de Los Muertos at the museum. Tavern tours 5 to 9 p.m., and behind the scenes 7 to 8. Tickets $30, steelworks.us
His was the radio Voice of America, heard on the trusted newsreels of the 1930s, the voice of history. He grew up in Victor and graduated from high school in the gold rush area before going on to a national radio career. And, yes, he was the editor of the Victor newspaper. The Lowell Thomas Museum will screen a documentary on that area's favorite son at the Victor Community Center, 2nd St. and Portland Ave. in Victor, at 3 p.m. Admission by donation at the door.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Springs Home Show shows what's coming up, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday at Norris-Penrose Event Center. Design, remodeling and more. Info at norrispenrose.com.
SUNDAY
An opportunity to enjoy local talent, young dancers from eight studios along with featured professional dancers in the Colorado Springs Dance Theatre's "Dance, Dessert and Dreams," 1:30 p.m. Opening number and finale choreographed by Tracey Langran Corea. $15, $20 at the door; students $10, $15 at the door. Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way.
Hear a Resonance, music across the centuries, performed by the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble in its 26th season, 3 p.m., as part of the free Taylor Memorial Concert Series, Grace & St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Deborah Jenkins Teske, conductor.
What an exciting and colorful way to learn the culture of Mexico, Ballet Folklórico de México. No need to travel to Mexico for these famous history lessons in dance, music and costuming as the tour visits Ent Center at 7 p.m., 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets start at $27.50,uccspresents.org.
A movie lover's delight with the films screened during the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival and here's a special opportunity for a community sneak peek of one of the outstanding ones, "Time for Ilhan" at 6:30 p.m., Payne Chapel AME, 3625 Marion Drive. A young woman from Somalia runs for office in America. Is it her time? This just an appetizer for the outstanding festival starting Nov. 9.