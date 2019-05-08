THURSDAY
Famed jazz pianist Lenore Raphael performs a benefit for the Colorado Springs Conservatory Scholarship Funds. Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., 7-10 p.m., $10-25, coloradospringsconservatory.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A dark comedy set in the desolate English countryside, "The Moors" opens the 10th season of Springs Ensemble Theatre. Directed by Emory John Collinson. Thursdays through Sundays through May 26, except for this Sunday. $15, reservations suggested. 1903 E. Cache la Poudre St., 357-3080, springsensembletheatre.org.
FRIDAY
Nashville's BlackHawk and local favorites WireWood Station, 7 p.m. (doors 5:30), Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, ages 12 and up, $49, bootbarnhall.com
FRIDAY
Swedish singer/songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her Americana/folk sounds to Black Rose Acoustic Society. Open acts Lost Joe and Jim Young. Doors at 6:15 p.m., $10, $5 for students, blackroseacoustic.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Classic cars, drag racing, a screening of "Grease" and tattoos at Americana Spring Fling, Classic Muscle Show & Go, Pikes Peak International Raceway. Music by Flash Cadillac, The Beverly Belles and The Movers & Shakers. $15 in advance, ages 15 and under get in free, americanaspringfling.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Musically patriotic, Star Spangled Pops by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Pikes Peak Center, 7:30 p.m. From history to wartime, movie scores and popular flag wavers, conducted by Thomas Wilson. csphilharmonic.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A comedy looking at personal prejudices, "The Cake," by the Star Bar Players. Opening at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., 7 p.m., also May 16-19. Tickets: artxcolorado.org
SATURDAY
Fun, pampering, flowers, refreshments, massage and good shopping during Mom's Day Out Downtown, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. An early Barre Forte class, 115 N. Tejon St., begins at 8:30 a.m. Schedule: downtowncs.com/mom
SATURDAY
It's the annual day to put bags of nonperishable food by your mailbox before mail delivery for the 27th National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It's happening all over the country, and food here will go to Care and Share Food Bank. Last year brought in 71.6 million pounds of food for pantries nationally.
SATURDAY
Kids on Bikes hosts the free 2019 Great Bicycle Carnival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., El Pomar Youth Bike Park, 901 E. Fountain Blvd., with 1- and 3-mile guided rides, a carnival, FlipShack gymnastics and Catamount Institute bird watching. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. kidsonbikes.net
SATURDAY
Celebrate International Astronomy Day with a party in the parking lot at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Solar Astronomy, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; night sky Star Party, 8-10 p.m., bring a flashlight. Hosts from Colorado Springs Astronomical Society. Free.
SATURDAY
Teams and families tackle the Nature Quest Scavenger Hunt at Bear Creek Park, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Educational challenges at stations along the trails. Awards at 1:30 p.m. Minimum age 5. Lunch included. $10, prepaid registration at elpasoco.com/naturecenters
SATURDAY
Where do those ancient artifacts in the museum come from? What if they were stolen? What if you spot something archaeologists might be knowledgeable about? Adventure writer and author Craig Childs looks at Exploring the Underworld of Ancient Artifacts, 2 p.m., Pioneers Museum, reservations required at cspm.org
SATURDAY
Choirs from area high schools, the Summit Ensemble of Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and Valley Community Chorus from Alamosa perform in XVOX Generations, 7 p.m. at Ent Center. $10, $5 for students and available at the center box office or kidssing.org.
SUNDAY
The Adelitas Way hard-rock tour stops at The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., doors at 7 p.m. with Blacklite District, American Sin and ZFG. $16, $18 at the door. blacksheeprocks.com