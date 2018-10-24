THURSDAY-SUNDAY
An adult battle of the sexes, Aristophanes' "Lysistrata" is the weekend production by Theatreworks at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. No children under 5. Tickets: uccspresents.org
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
An Oscar Wilde satire, "The Importance of Being Earnest,” is the fun Village Arts Christian gala and fundraiser that includes an ice-cream sundae treat, 7 p.m. all three nights, 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, $20 online, $25 at the door, 4055 Nonchalant Circle South, villageartscs.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The toughest eight-second ride in sports, immortalized in movies and country music, is counted down as the best Professional Bull Riders compete in their Velocity Tour at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at The Broadmoor World Arena, tickets $15.50-$113, axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com
FRIDAY
See how the local landscape has changed since photographer Glenn Wesley Murray's work in the 1930s-1960s. Pikes Peak Community College photography students show his locations as they are today in "Colorado Springs, A Changing Landscape, A Photographic Show" with an opening public reception in Centennial Hall at 7 p.m., 200 S. Cascade Ave.
FRIDAY
They've been going strong for 20 years and are working on their fifth CD of "Roadhouse Music." The VooDoo Hawks celebrate their anniversary at Stargazers Theatre,10 S. Parkside Drive, $10 general admission. stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY
The street will be packed in Manitou for the always-crazy-fun Emma Crawford Coffin Races, this year followed by the Smokebrush Festival de Los Muertos. The 70 coffin-racing teams parade at noon, and an after-race party is in Soda Springs Park.The Smokebrush Day of the Dead festival is in Memorial Park. manitousprings.org
SATURDAY
Dance with people around the world performing Michael Jackson's "Thriller" as zombies take over for charity at Country Club of Colorado, 125 E. Clubhouse Drive, in Thrill The World Colorado. Money raised locally benefits First Tee Pikes Peak. Register by 2 p.m., $10, charity donations extra. Dance at 4 p.m. facebook.com/ttwcoloradosprings
SATURDAY
A new permanent exhibit filled with local history, “A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson,” opens Saturday at the Pioneers Museum and features many pieces of the author's local world, including interactive digital displays. The new exhibit is outside the rooms from the original Jackson House on display in the museum for more than 50 years. cspm.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Lots of hobbies for families at the Rocky Mountain Hobby Expo. Includes the Academy of Model Aeronautics and National Association of Rocketry. Hands-on demonstrations, workshops and vendors, RC cars, drones and trains at the Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. rockymountainhobbyexpo.com
SUNDAY
They were young Jews who survived the Third Reich and the Nazis by becoming "The Invisibles,"and their story is told as a feature of the Temple Shalom Film Society. Some of the survivors are interviewed as part of the film, which is in German with English subtitles. The film at 6 p.m. is free and followed by a catered reception ($18), 1523 E. Monument St. templeshalom.com
