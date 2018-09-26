THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for the timely TheatreWorks look at a black family on Chicago's South Side, Lorraine Hansberry's award-winning "A Raisin in the Sun," running through Oct. 21, Ent Center for the Arts. Tickets: uccspresents.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for “Shakespeare in Love," through Oct. 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. A romantic frolic for a young Will Shakespeare. csfineartscenter.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Halloween season is here, so get lost in the 40-acre Maize in the City and freak out in the Haunted Field of Screams in Thornton, maizeinthecity.com and hauntedfieldofscreams.com.
FRIDAY
October Arts Month is quite an experience, and it kicks off from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. downtown with the big arts party Artini, open to all and a freebie. Performances everywhere, Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball, dancing, signature martinis, food trucks and fun for the 21 and over crowd. The Mining Exchange and The Gold Room. tinyurl.com/ydz4p5se
FRIDAY
A rare opportunity to hear incredible music by Jazz Master Pharoah Sanders and his improvisational jazz quartet, 7:30 p.m., Armstrong Hall, Colorado College, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St. The concert will be filmed for a documentary by "BlacKkKlansman" co-writer Kevin Wilmott. Tickets $37.22-78.62. brownpapertickets.com/event/3464733
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Golden leaves signal time for "The Big Aspen Happnin' Fall Festival," a Cripple Creek street party for the family with vendors, a punkin patch, beer tent and music. It's jeep-tour time as well. Info: visitcripplecreek.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A weekend of great music, the 2018 Colorado Springs Jazz Party with guest musicians and local favorites at The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Weekend badges, master classes and brunch. Tickets and schedule: csjazzparty.com/event/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Micki Free plays one night of blues rock Saturday and a night of Native American flute Sunday at Stargazers Theatre. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The sounds of "Beautiful Finland" come alive with violinist Elina Vähälä and the Colorado Springs Philharmonic with conductor Josep Caballé-Domenech, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets start at $26, free for youngsters with an adult Sunday. csphilharmonic.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's time to enjoy the annual Harvest Festival hosted by The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City. Wine, for sure, along with arts and craftsmen, local produce and cheese and music. 3011 E. U.S. 50. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. No pets. abbeywinery.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The memorable rutting calls of the mating elk are an amazing "wapiti" experience during the annual Estes Park Elk Fest. During the free festival of wildlife, you can learn how to elk bugle, see exhibits, learn about raptors, see elk art and crafts, visit the children's education area and relax in a craft beer garden. visitestespark.com
SATURDAY
Street Requiem, a concert focused on homelessness in Colorado Springs, will feature the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Out Loud Colorado Springs Men's Chorus and the local premiere of a choral work. A benefit for the nonprofits Urban Peak, Westside CARES, Homeward Pikes Peak and Care and Share Food Bank. 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. $20, tinyurl.com/yb89vrvm
SUNDAY
Big Daddy Weave, with Brandon Heath, makes a stop in their "Jesus I Believe" tour named for their single, at 7 p.m., Springs First Church, 4120 E. Fountain Blvd. Tickets $15-75, ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1706045
