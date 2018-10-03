THURSDAY
An amazing week of hot air balloons and balloon events starts Thursday, as the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta fills the skies through Oct. 14. An incredibly beautiful time drawing thousands of spectators. And it's a perfect time to explore Albuquerque. balloonfiesta.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
A family weekend on the farm at the Miners Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., minerspumpkinpatch.com/harvest-festival. Food trucks on site.
FRIDAY
The beauty of space and scientific discovery comes alive through music in the world premiere of "A Light in the Void" by the Colorado Symphony. One of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns, the performance at 7:30 p.m.in Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall has a performance narrative with well-known, honest-to-goodness scientists helping a young adult find answers about life and the universe. Tickets: tickets.coloradosymphony.org
FRIDAY
October Arts Month is packed with events, and tonight this part of First Friday fun is moving up north to UCCS and the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Party time 5 to 7 p.m. with food, performances, art and dance. Check out what's happening on campus all arts month at uccspresents.org/events/arts-month.
FRIDAY
Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. for a special art exhibit, "100 Potions for Puerto Rico," touching on the devastation of artist Jasmine Dillavou's beloved part of the world during and after Hurricane Maria. The exhibit runs through Oct. 25, with a talk by the artist Oct. 11. Kreuser Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.
FRIDAY
A busy night at the First Friday Art Party at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College with artist talks and demonstrations, music, giveaways to FAC events, cash bar and dinner. Deco Lounge and Museum Shop starting at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
The 30th anniversary of the Veronika String Quartet brings favorite works from their repertoire, "Pearls of Wisdom, Works of Beauty,” 7:30 pm, Packard Performance Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St. $25, $10 for students. veronikastringquartet.com.
FRIDAY
One of the high points of the area's fall music presentations, the Colorado Springs Chorale's "Fire & Light" featuring Lux Aeterna by Morten Lauridsen and works of Handel, under the direction of Deborah Jenkins Teske. Sung in Latin with on-screen translations. Other dramatic oratorios by Samson, Semele and Theodora. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., tickets $10 to $30, $5 for students, cschorale.org or 634-3737. Reception follows the concert.
FRIDAY
Young Texan Hannah Kirby, a finalist from “The Voice” who was coached by Blake Shelton, performs at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 6 p.m., tickets $10 to $22, trilakesarts.org.
FRIDAY
First Friday Art Walk, downtown, Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs, is busy from 5 to 8 p.m., filled with art from all media. Three styles in Plaza of the Rockies, works by 23 artists at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Colorado Scenes at Laura Reilly Studio and works by four artists at Boulder Street Gallery. That's just part of the arts adventure, and you can catch the free shuttle bus. downtowncs.com
FRIDAY
Opening reception, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the photo portraits "Faces of Cannabis," children who changed the direction of the medical cannabis movement, by Nichole Montanez, through Oct. 27, Fremont Center for the Arts, 505 Macon Ave., Cañon City. fremontarts.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for Colorado Ballet's production of the classic "Sleeping Beauty" (Sunday is sold out), at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. Performances through Oct. 14. Will the prince save the sleeping princess? Tickets: coloradoballet.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Enjoy a ballet interpretation of the classic "Anne of Green Gables" by the Colorado Ballet Society, 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets: danceinthesprings.com/performances
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Let your nose lead the way to the Great Garlic Fest, a whole pungent weekend of delicious things teamed with beer and wine pairings at The Carter Payne Event Center and Local Relic beer-tasting room, 320 S. Weber St. Workshops, tapas, a market, cookoff, dinner and ice cream. It's a project of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens. ppugardens.com/garlic-fest/
SATURDAY
Here's just the place for farm toys, die cast, GI Joe, Hot Wheels, pressed metal, Matchbox and much more, the Timber Dan Toy Shows antiques and collectibles, sponsored by the Loveland Lions Club. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , Larimer County Fairgrounds, I-25 Exit 259. $4, children 12 and under get in free. lovelandlionsclubs.org
SUNDAY
Three musical acts take the stage for a community benefit for Police Officer Cem Duzel and his family and the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association Fallen Officer Relief Fund. WireWood Station opens at 6 p.m., with Sandy Wells at 7:15 p.m. and Fire Line at 8:30. Doors open 5:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, donations at the door, csppa.org or stargazerstheatre.com
SUNDAY
Bikers carrying adorable toys for area kids as they ride through town in the 31st annual High Country Toy Run, starting at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 5967 N. Nevada Ave. All bikes welcome; admission is one toy per person. Breakfast and coffee to start the ride, and the after-run party is downtown at Cowboys Nightclub, 25 N. Tejon St. pro-promotions.com
SUNDAY
Garden of the Gods has a second Motorless Morning, 5 a.m. to noon. Park it and hike or bike through the quiet park. Just enjoy. Free parking info: coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com