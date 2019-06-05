THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Headed for Garden of the Gods this weekend? The free park-and-ride shuttle is underway through Labor Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Two passenger vans make a four-stop loop from parking areas at Rock Ledge Ranch, the Visitor & Nature Center and Gateway Road at Juniper Way Loop, which connects to a trail into the central park area. Also available, Jeep, Segway and trolley tours from the Nature Center. coloradosprings.gov/parks/page/garden-gods-park-shuttle.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Fun summer activities free for kids 18 and under at eight Colorado history museums through Labor Day. History Colorado Center, Denver; El Pueblo History Museum, Pueblo; Trinidad History Museum; Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center; Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin, Leadville; Fort Vasquez Museum, Platteville; Ute Indian Museum, Montrose; and Center for Colorado Women’s History, Byers-Evans House, Denver. historycolorado.org
THURSDAY
Lunafest brings eight short films "by, for and about women" to Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla St., beer and drinks starting at 5 p.m., live music at 6 p.m., films at 7 p.m. Presented by Independent Film Society of Colorado. $12, $15 at the door, lunafest.org.
FRIDAY
“Cheers! Drink Up! Celebrating the Clay Drinking Vessel,” an international juried show, opens with a reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, then open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 102 Cañon Ave., Manitou Springs, through July 1. Forty-nine artists from 23 states and Canada are in the show and competed in beer, coffee, tea and spirits categories. commonwheel.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Eat your way through the Taste of Fort Collins and groove to music by Lovelytheband, Rick Springfield, DREAMERS and Uncle Kracker, single-day tickets at the gate. Four beer and spirits vendors. tasteoffortcollins.com
SATURDAY
Family fun coming at the seventh annual Feast of Saint Arnold Beer Festival on the historic grounds of Chapel of Our Saviour, 8 Fourth St. Music, food, a kids' play area and, yes, beer samplings. Noon-4:30 p.m. It's a benefit for Westside CARES, which annually provides services to more than 24,000 people in need. Tickets $40 plus $2.99 fee; VIP early arrival 11 a.m., $75 plus $4.22 fee; tinyurl.com/y5s5mkg9
Eight hours of music, the Manitou Women’s Music Fest in Soda Springs Park, Noon-8 p.m. Headliners are Esme Patterson, Spinphony, Edie Carie, Cloud Palace, Leo & the Lark and Xanthe Alexis. Beer wine and food. $30, $35 the day of. tinyurl.com/y5hqt6pt
SATURDAY
National Outdoors Day is celebrated with family activities at the first Outdoor & Adventure Event at Outlets at Castle Rock with a climbing wall, survival demonstrations, a beer garden, bear-proofing campsites, doggies for adoption, a Generation Wild play area and an Olympic Training Center booth staffed by Olympic athletes. Stores plan outdoor activities raising donations for Colorado Parks & Wildlife. outletsatcastlerock.com/events.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The claim to fame: the highest-elevation rodeo in the world, 9,640 feet. It's the Cripple Creek's Top of the World Rodeo, Colorado Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned, with pancake breakfasts, rodeo competitions, mutton bustin,' a parade, Cowboy Church and a street dance. Special appearance by eight-time World Rodeo Champ Larry Mahan. Tickets at the Fairgrounds. topoftheworldrodeo.com
They're roaring and flying through the air at the 32nd annual Pikes Peak Supercross, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Qualifying races, 5 p.m.; meet the racers and walk the track, 6:30 p.m., opening ceremonies, 7 p.m. $22, kids 6-11, $10; ages 5 and under get in free. pikespeaksupercross.com
SUNDAY
Happy Birthday, Ferrari. You can celebrate its 90th at the 36th annual Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Arapahoe Community College in Littleton. Unusual and rare vehicles will cover the lawn, including a 1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2, 1915 Model T, 1966 Shelby, 1973 Porsche 911, 1980 Aston Martin and 2016 Porsche Spyder. Hundreds of cars from sports car clubs. $10 at the gate; free for kids under 12, first responders and military. Food, beverages and live music. Tickets, ColoradoConcours.org
SUNDAY
It's that time, the annual Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby, with little cars plummeting down the hill on Costilla Street between El Paso Street and Wahsatch Avenue. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Double elimination "Gravity Grand Prix," Stock and Super Stock divisions. Winner goes to the international race in Akron, Ohio. Check out Mayor John Suthers demonstrating his derby skills in the VIP race against Police Chief Vince Niski. pikespeak.soapboxderby.org