SATURDAY
Five stages of music on the 16th Street Mall, and it's free. The Denver Day of Rock raises money for community nonprofits that focus on children. Performing will be the Eli Young Band, Austin Young Band, The Railbenders, Tracksuit Wedding and more. A VIP Lounge pass is $250 for five catered lounges.
SATURDAY
An opportunity to see and discuss an exceptional movie, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” sponsored by the NAACP Colorado Springs, is at 3 p.m. at the Sand Creek Library. Free. Based on the James Baldwin novel, it's the romantic story of teen sweethearts supported by the black community after false rape accusations.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend for Butterflies at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. See butterflies in their natural seasonal habitat and learn what to plant at your home to attract them and other pollinators. A project of the Butterfly Pavilion and Denver Botanic Gardens. $4, $2, free admission for children 2 and under, $5 per vehicle for non-members. botanicgardens.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
See what 19th century daily life in a historical Western fort was like during the living-history military encampment at Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center. Demonstrations of infantry, cavalry, artillery and blacksmithing by the Fort Garland Memorial Regiment, Company K, 4th U.S. Cavalry, the Artillery Company of New Mexico and Ford's Independent Company, 2nd Colorado Volunteers. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. tinyurl.com/y4vfpf69
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Enjoy nature art in the Visitor Center and nature as you hike during the Art in the Park Spring Art Festival in Mueller State Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Juried works by 18 area artists in this fundraiser for special projects and interpretive exhibits. friendsofmuellersp.com
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Northeast of Colorado Springs, on the grassy plateau that his father found in 1994, Aaron Van Wingerden continues the family business of flowers. Go check it out during the Dutch Heritage Gardens Spring Open House. The operation provides the products you see outside King Soopers and City Market stores across Colorado. Thousands are expected during the wholesale special, featuring 200-plus colorful varieties. Free to attend. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 11901 Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur.
SUNDAY
Car lovers, here you go. The busy season of hot cars around the area is here, starting with "Hot Wheels, Cool Rides’ Indoor/Outdoor Car Show" at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $8, kids get in free. Cars and trucks, foreign and domestic, all years, makes and models, says organizer Ace Entertainment. This is the company that produces the Old Colorado City Car Show and First Saturdays First & Main cars and coffee shows. A portion of proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Have a car to show? 7 a.m., $30 pre-registration, $35 at the door. Call 329-4736.