Opera comes to the acclaimed Bravo Vail Music Festival for the first time, with Puccini’s ”Tosca,” in Italian with English supertitles, on the screen, 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Lawn and seat tickets.The Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nezet-Seguin conductor. bravovail.org
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days continue, grounds open at 4 p.m., 10 a.m. for Saturday matinee. Special military nights. Coors Roadhouse Saloon after the rodeo. Shopping in Hank’s Marketplace in the indoor event center. Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. pikespeakorbust.org
Sit and chat with the ”LEGO People” in the Park People Exhibit on Denver’s 16th Street Mall starting this weekend. Six human forms by international LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya are on park benches near Republic Plaza, awaiting human interaction, through Aug. 27. artsbrookfield.com/events/
Happy 40th Birthday, Y96.9 FM. Celebration time all year starting with this 6 p.m. concert at Pikes Peak Center with Tucker Beathard, High Valley, Drew Baldridge, Smithfield, Dillon Carmichael, Teddy Robb. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3la8393
Love your truck? We’re talking a weekend of trucks and camping at the TruckIt Country Fest, Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, starting at 3 p.m. Friday. They’ll be showing trucks, having competitions, doing burnouts, conducting a swap meet and performing human and truck tugs of war. In between truck talk are concerts by Jackson Taylor and the Sinners, Narrow Gauge, Jeffrey Alan Band, Zac Charles, The Cadillac Three and Christopher Shayne. Tickets: truckitlife.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Art, dance and music fill the cultural experience at the 33rd annual Colorado Black Arts Festival “InnerVisions...OuterVisions” in Denver’s City Park, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Featured artists saxophonist Eric Darius on Saturday, singer/musian/songwriter Le’Andria Johnson Sunday. colbaf.org
FRIDAY
The inaugural house concert at the new Pulpit Rock Armstrong’s Sun Peaks Retreat & Events brings in Grammy-winning pianist Peter Kater, open house 5 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m., 1006 Garlock Lane, $50, reception to follow, brightstarevents.net/peter-kater
FRIDAY
A history of ”Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” is told under the stars and on the screen at Cinema in the Park, 7 p.m. in Monument Valley Park below the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St. Music and food trucks at 7 p.m., film at 8:45 p.m., presented by Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. Thousands of “peace and love” young people facing a time of conflict, social change and war. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3pkyl7c
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A fun time awaits at the 114th El Paso County Fair at the county fairgrounds in Calhan. And here’s something you won’t see at every county fair: a “Camel Kingdom.” Other highlights: demolition derby, auto races, car show, carnival, bull riding and the best from 4-H and FFA. elpasocountyfair.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs PrideFest, “50th Anniversary of Stonewall,” Family Day Saturday in America the Beautiful Park; parade at 11 a.m. Sunday, Cimarron and Tejon streets north to Colorado Avenue, west to the park. $5 weekend pass. cospridefest.com
SATURDAY
Blues Under the Bridge, under the Colorado Avenue bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave., headliner Tab Benoit, Nikki Hill, Selwyn Birchwood, Hector Anchondo, Crystal and the Curious, gates at 1 p.m., performances begin at 1:30 p.m., $60 plus $5.28 fee, VIP $100 and $7.72 fee, under age 12 get in free with ticketed adult. Bring lawn chairs. bluesunderthebridge.org
SATURDAY
Opening day for Apollopalooza, a weeklong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Astronauts, flight director Gene Kranz, a special breakfast, Apollo exhibit, activities and more. wingsmuseum.org
SATURDAY
The powerful sounds of drum corps teamed with exceptional marching fill Broncos Stadium at Mile High for ”Drums Along the Rockies.” Several of the elite drum corps are from the Colorado Springs area. It’s spectacular and begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: DrumsAlongtheRockies.com
SATURDAY
Light your light and send it floating across the lake at the Water Lantern Festival at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park, 6-10 p.m. As darkness descends, a quiet time as the eco-friendly lanterns light the night, reflected on the water. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6g4px5y
SATURDAY
Hail to the insects with their very own special festival, Insectival: Rosie the Tarantula’s 24th Birthday Bash at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster. Bugs and butterflies, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with stories, encounters, dancing and even cockroach races. Bouncy houses and kids’ activities. Tickets: $12, $8 for ages 2-12. butterflies.org
SATURDAY
The Story of Us is the fascinating interactive history of the area from A to Z, and this special walking tour takes it outside the Pioneers Museum at 215 S. Tejon St. for a look at the area from the museum up to Platte Avenue. 10-11:15 a.m. Pre-registration, $5, tinyurl.com/yyrhb3r3
SATURDAY
The Saturday Music on the Labyrinth concerts take on a big band sound with the Peak Big Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets for an evening of music at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Ice water and cookies served, and an ice cream truck has frozen goodies to buy. firstchristiancos.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A bubbly good time topped with ice cream as the Millibo Art Theatre opens its traditional summer treat, ”Ice Cream Theatre,” at 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4. Jim Jackson’s Mr. Art Guffaw creates a whole Big Bubble Circus followed by yummies under the summer tent, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, themat.org
Compiled by Linda Navarro, linda.navarro@gazette.com