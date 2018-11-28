THURSDAY
The Colorado College Choir and Chamber Chorus Concert, directed by Deborah Jenkins Teske, offers works by 20th century masters and a cappella works in the beauty of Shove Chapel, 1010 N. Nevada Ave., 7:30 p.m., free. coloradocollege.edu
THURSDAY
"Amahl and the Night Visitors," a special holiday offering combining the Colorado Springs Conservatory and Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs, continues its annual tradition at Pikes Peak Center. The light opera by Gian Carlo Menotti is sung in English. 7 p.m. Tickets $20 plus fees at the box office, 190 S. Cascade Ave., World Arena box office or broadmoorworldarena.com. Donations will go to the Conservatory scholarship fund.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The final weekend for the First Festival of Trees at Meridian Ranch Recreation Center, 10301 Angeles Road, Falcon. 8 a.m. each day. Bid on decorated trees to take home Saturday. The festival ends with cookies with Santa and a tree-lighting ceremony. Info from the rec center, 495-7119.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
In honor of TheatreWorks' beloved founder and director, the late Murray Ross, his special adaptation of the classic "A Christmas Carol" runs through Dec. 24 at Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. The true meaning of the holiday for the family. Reservations advised: uccspresents.org
FRIDAY
She's an amazing singer to experience, and she'll bring her jazz trio and singers along for Hazel Miller's Christmas Show Spectacular at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake. Blues, jazz and gospel are on the bill at 7 p.m. $24, $28 the day of, trilakesarts.org
FRIDAY
It's all about the blues when award winners Tommy Castro and Mike Zito team for their Six Strings Down Tour at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, 8 p.m., doors at 7, $20 plus ticketing fee, $25 at the door.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Experience the meaning of the season at the annual Crèche Exhibit and Live Nativity Performance presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 8710 Lexington Drive. More than 500 nativity scenes from around the world on display indoors from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and there's a special interactive room where children can touch them. Live outdoor Nativity performances at 6 and 7 both nights. Free. Donations of non-perishable food items accepted for Care and Share Food Bank.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The 43rd annual Denver Parade of Lights winds 2 miles through downtown with lighted floats, marching bands, Santa, Major Waddles the Penguin and thousands of spectators. Tickets available for grandstand seating in front of the spectacular lights of the City & County Building. Or you can watch on KUSA, Channel 9, 8 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY
Leading to this evening's parade in Colorado Springs, the Festival of Lights Family Fun Day at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with choirs, a magic show, letters to Santa, a model train display, weavers, sports mascots, ornament making and crafts. It's free.
SATURDAY
Join thousands getting into the holiday spirit downtown with the sparkling Festival of Lights Parade starting at 5:50 p.m. Bands, lighted floats, Santa and equestrian units will march down Tejon Street from St. Vrain to Vermijo. coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com
SATURDAY
Santa will run and cycle rather than fly at the Chasing Santa 5K and Cycling Santa 15K, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., America the Beautiful Park. Participants get their own Santa suits and beards. Toys donated go to Christmas Unlimited. Register: runningguru.com
SATURDAY
The musical talent of local young people is in the spotlight at the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. You'll be ready for the holidays after this treat. Tickets start at $20, pikespeakcenter.com, CSYSA.com.
SATURDAY
A wild night of fun, The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret, a rock 'n roll drag entertainment evening, at Ent Center for the Arts. Martha Graham Cracker and her band tear apart well-known songs in this popular show. Presented by UCCS Presents along with the UCCS Theatre & Dance Program. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24, uccspresents.org
SATURDAY
America the Beautiful Men's Barbershop Chorus performs an a cappella "Let There Be Peace" concert with special guests Velvet Hills chorus of Sweet Adelines International and Storm Front, 2010 International Barbershop Quartet champions. 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Tickets $10, $15 at the door.
SATURDAY
The goal is to provide access to musical instruments and music instruction to every K-12 student in Colorado. To help make this a Take Note Colorado reality, Sing it to Me Santa featuring The Fray and Libby Anschutz's Tracksuit Wedding, is "raising the roof for music education" at 8 p.m., Denver's Ogden Theatre. Sold out, but ticket alerts could be available before show time on axs.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A nostalgic holiday trip back into the past with this weekend's opening of the Georgetown Christmas Market, the 59th annual. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. European marketplace, entertainment, wagon rides and a children's procession.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A "Hallelujah" concert with Messiah choruses and Christmas classics is performed with sanctuary choir, orchestra and handbells, 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South. Free-will offering, canned goods to benefit Mercy's Gate Food Pantry.
SUNDAY
Beautiful voices set a holiday tone in “Tis the Season - The Stories,” the annual concert by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m. at Pikes Peak Center. Tickets $12-25 plus fees at the box office, pikespeakcenter.com or 520-7469.Info: kidssing.org
SUNDAY
New compositions premiere during "Jazz in the Chamber" with Joseph Liberti and his FluteDaddy Chamber Sextet in the David H. Lord Theater at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. 2:30 p.m. Tickets $25, $30 at the door.
SUNDAY
A celebration of 25 years of music, under the direction of Craig Harms, the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Gala Holiday Concert, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Free.