HOUSTON — The Who postponed concerts scheduled for Friday in Dallas and Sunday in Denver after lead singer Roger Daltrey lost his voice.
The band cut short a Houston concert midway through the event on Wednesday.
The legendary British rock group was eight songs into the Wednesday night concert when Daltrey told the audience, "I think I should quit while I'm ahead." Lead guitarist Pete Townsend apologized, saying Daltrey "cannot actually speak now." He promised the crowd that the band would honor their tickets at a make-good concert still to be scheduled.
No reschedule date has been set.
Unfortunately due to illness, The Who concerts in Dallas Sept 27 & Denver Sept 29 must be postponed. Fans should hold on to their tickets for Dallas & Denver shows & Sept 25 Houston show, as they will be honoured at rescheduled dates. Please stay tuned for further information. pic.twitter.com/AOX2qiuddV— The Who (@TheWho) September 27, 2019
The 75-year-old Daltrey and 74-year-old Townsend are the last original members with the band, which formed 55 years ago.