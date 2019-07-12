When the average cat owner looks at his feline, he doesn’t think about its extreme feats of athleticism. He thinks of laziness. That’s not what Samantha Martin saw, though, in the cats she now trains to perform across the nation as the Acro-Cats.
These 10 to 12 rescue kitties from Rock Cat Rescue, which Martin also founded, are trained to roll barrels, ring bells, ride skateboards and more.
They perform to demonstrate the mental and physical benefits cats get from training and to support fostering and adoption of their furry friends. Rock Cat Rescue is now an official 501c3 nonprofit, which enables it to help even more animals. Over the past 10 years, the group has fostered and adopted out more than 220 cats.
“Our mission is to educate and to entertain audiences about cat rescue, adoption and fostering, as well as clicker training, which is the force free, positive reinforcement method we use to train our cats,” says tour and production manager Polly Smith. “Also, we do a lot of neonatal care 一 meaning bottle babies. And that’s our most recent development that we could advance by being an official not-for-profit.”
The Acro-Cats are a family act, first and foremost. Martin helped nurse some of the cats to health when they first were adopted, developing a bond with every one before training them to shine on stage. These cats then went on to create a dynasty, giving roles to their kids and siblings.
“My cats are my fur-babies, and these are all Samantha’s pets. She loves them like her children,” Smith says of Miller’s bond with the performing cats.
Tuna, the original Acro-Cat, plays the cowbell and is more than happy to steal the spotlight. Her daughter Pinky plays the guitar. And Pinky’s daughter, Dakota, is proud to play the drums and pose for pictures in every show.
“Band manager and star of the show Tuna demands adoration from her all-too-willing fans as Samantha redefines the human-animal bond, highlighting the remarkably intelligent and wonderfully curious feline personalities that creates the Acro-Cats experience!” says the Rock Cats Rescue website.
But the most important part of the show is not their closeness (though it is remarkable) but their talent. These cats play real instruments and push themselves to new heights in each act.
Alley, a calico who once was a sickly runt, earned the Guinness World Record for the longest cat leap. Some of the cats are less dedicated. Jax, for one, would rather wander through the audience biting toes than wait for his turn to perform. But even Jax is astounding, balancing on balls, doing “headstands” on a large skull, and going to extreme lengths to catch treats from the air.
“When we can, we partner with local rescues, and we are very happy to be partnered with Happy Cats Haven, which is a local rescue in Colorado Springs,” Smith says. “They are amazing. They’ve been doing so many great things for cats in the Colorado Springs area. We wanted to let everybody know that a portion of our proceeds is going to their cause as well.”
The Amazing Acro-Cats with the Rock Cats will be in the Springs on July 21, partnering with Happy Cats Haven to give happy lives to homeless cats across the city and make audiences say me-wow!