7-9 a.m. registration, first race at 9 a.m. Saturday, Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free for spectators, cost for teams to participate; 1-416-962-8899, gwndragon boat.com
The roots of the popular dragon boat races can be traced to a rather sorrowful legend.
About 2,500 years ago in China, a poet lost faith in his government’s handling of a feudal war, tied stones to his feet and jumped off a fishing boat outside his village. Villagers saw the man attempting suicide, hopped in their boats and raced to rescue him from the mouths of greedy piranhas. They were too late.
The myth spawned the Dragon Boat Festival, one of the biggest holidays in China, when factories shut down and folks have five days to attend hugely popular festivals that attract more than 100,000 people.
This will be the third year of the Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival. It’s Saturday at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.
“It’s really a community gathering, especially for those not participating,” said Aaron Soroka, chief operating officer of GWN Events, the group behind the races. “It’s still entertaining to come down and watch. The race is exciting. Kids can run around. What kid doesn’t love dragons and drums?”
Races all day will feature about 600 paddlers from Colorado Springs, Denver and around the country. Each team has 30 people, with 22 on board at a time, wildly paddling 41-foot-long dragon boats more than 1,640 feet across Prospect Lake. Three boats will race at a time, and teams each race the same number of times throughout the day. Team members include a coxswain, who sits in the back, steers and coaches the team, and a drummer, who sits in front and creates a rhythmic beat to inspire the paddlers.
GWN Events supplies the boats, as well as the coxswain if the team needs one. A world-class team can make the lake-long journey in one minute and 50 seconds. Newbies probably will need two minutes and 45 seconds or three minutes. Winners in each of five divisions receive medals, trophies and bragging rights.
These are no piddling races. After making its debut in North America in the mid to late 1980s, dragon boat racing has achieved ever-increasing popularity.
“People come out because as you become hooked on the sport, it’s addictive,” said Soroka. “Participants are upwardly mobile. These aren’t kids; the average age is 37. This is their social circle. Teams tend to travel. They pick an event a year and go.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270, jen.mulson@gazette.com