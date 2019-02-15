Reminiscing on 10 years' worth of shows at Stargazers

• Most memorable shows?

Local: Suga Bear and the Showtime Band. The R&B, funk and soul band packs the house with 500 fans every time they play.

"People come in happy and leave happier," said Cindy Hooten. "It’s just that kind of event."

Regional: The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band from Denver

"They sell out every time," said John Hooten. "They do the Eagles better than the Eagles."

National: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Steve Cropper and Dave Mason. Mason was one of the original members of Traffic, who went on to have a major solo career. Cropper's R&B, funk and soul playing was popular from the 1960s through the '80s 

"It was the most expensive one we’ve done — $45 per ticket," said John. "Didn't think we’d sell any, and we sold out."

• Most reclusive performer: Leon Russell

The Hootens were warned the older rock musician wasn't super friendly, and indeed, he stayed inside his bus until showtime, when John helped him to the stage, due to walking issues. After the show, if fans wanted an autograph, the had to stand outside the bus. His staff passed the item inside for the signature, and he passed it back out.

The show started a tradition, though. His manager said Russell would put on a great show if he felt welcome, so the Hootens' son, Evan, asked the audience to stand up and start shouting, "Leon! Leon!"

"Leon comes out with his dark sunglasses on," said Cindy. "He stood there and looked around with a big old smile, then he sat down and rocked the dome. We kept checking to make sure the roof was still on."

Since then, the Hootens sometimes like to start the evening by asking the audience to give the musician or band a standing ovation.

• A time you were a fan girl or guy?

"Janis Ian. Paula Cole — she was one of the nicest people. I was blown away by her," said Cindy. "Karla Bonoff was amazing. I was pinching myself that I was feeding them dinner."

"Richie Havens before he passed away. He was here our first year," said John about the first performer on stage at Woodstock. "He was the nicest, kindest, most genuine artist. He stayed til 1:30 a.m., until everyone got an autograph and a photo."

• The home-cooked pre-show meal Cindy's famous for making musicians and bands: Rock star chicken — a whole organic chicken stuffed with purple onions, fresh rosemary and garlic and roasted, steamed brown rice, roasted seasonal veggies, a fresh green salad and brownies for dessert.

• A fun group to work with: Elephant Revival, a folk and Americana band from Nederland that has since amicably broken up.

• Show that sparked tears?

"Karla Bonoff made me cry," said Cindy. "Her songs are so deep and powerful."

"Firefall, the first time we had them," said John. "The first time Cindy and I went out together in Flagstaff, Ariz., we danced to a Firefall song."

• Most unusual act: The Acro-Cats

• Funniest: Kevin Nealon, Louie Anderson and Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a Denver veterinarian turned comedian

• Most involved concert rider, or what musicians ask for on tour: Elephant Revival

"They're very health and environmentally conscious," said John. "An assortment of meat eaters, no meat eaters and paleo. There were 15 or 20 people in the entourage with six or seven points of view of eating."

Musicians also often ask for beverages that make the Hootens scratch their heads. Sure, they often get requests for a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, a nice bottle of wine or local craft beers, but then there are the unheard-of items, such as "ginger beer, the one with the red top," said Cindy. "You're like, what?"

Fortunately, the couple hasn't encountered any Mariah Carey types, who's made news for her outrageous concert rider.

"They ask for 9-volt batteries for instruments, fresh towels," said John. "We’re not at that same level of divas that come. The people we’ve had are down to earth. That’s been surprising. These artists that explode on stage and are so charismatic, when you meet and work with them as real people, they are down to earth humans who happen to be very talented."

• One of those down to earth performers: Paula Nelson (Willie Nelson's daughter)

"She traveled with a tiny little dog, who has since passed, and never went anywhere without him," said Cindy. "In the green room, he was in his little bed and staring at her wherever she went. She said 'I love my dog,' and I said he obviously loves you, he can’t take his eyes off you."

A musician’s life on the road can be grueling.

But those road-weary music-makers who land at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center are in for a treat: a home-cooked meal and the down-home warmth of owners John and Cindy Hooten, who know a little something about hospitality after owning and operating The Timber Lodge near Manitou Springs for 32 years.

“We’ve been in the hospitality business since 1988. So to us, we don’t feel like we’re in the music business, but that we’re in the hospitality business,” said Cindy. “You make folks coming in the front door feel welcome. You make artists coming in the back door feel welcome. You put them together under this beautiful dome and watch the magic happen.”

The Hootens are celebrating 10 years this month of operating that beautiful dome off Pikes Peak Avenue. They bought the property 11 years ago and spent 10 months renovating it. What was a United Artists Cinema 150 Cinerama Theater built in 1969 has gone through multiple lives. After multiplex cinemas stole the show from the movie theater, it became the Colorado Opry Hall, where country superstars Merle Haggard and Crystal Gayle performed. Then it was the Colorado Music Hall, where the music took a decidedly different turn into heavy metal, before the venue went dark and reopened for a short time as Victory World Outreach.

Then the Hootens’ son Evan was driving by and saw the for sale sign, Cindy said.

“He called John and said, ‘Dad, your building’s for sale.’”

At that point, with their twin sons about to finish high school, the Hootens were looking for something new to do. Live music was a shared love. And reminiscent of “Field of Dreams,” they thought if the right space showed up, it might be the thing to do.

Cindy straight up said no to the huge theater space, but John “almost secretly,” he said, visited with a Realtor and was impressed by its potential. He talked his wife into going, and when she looked up at the star-spangled dome and said they’d call it Stargazers, he knew they were in business.

“We planned on just doing concerts. But there was such a demand for meeting space for nonprofits, fundraisers, film festivals, we stumbled into that part,” said John. “It’s been quite a ride — 150 to 175 events per year.”

Over a decade, that works out to 1,700 events. And with about 300 people at each, that means half a million people have waded through the halls. The venue’s in use three to four nights a week and sometimes sees two events in one day.

“The stage is big, and the sound system is so nice, and we have a dance floor where people can dance and people can sit and see the show we put on for them,” said Sears Warren, founder and lead singer of the funk, soul and R&B band Suga Bear and the Showtime Band. The group has performed six or seven shows a year there for more than eight years. “The feeling we get is they appreciate what we do. And John and Cindy are fantastic. They’ve been so great throughout the years. They’ve taken care of the band.”

It helps that the Hootens have stayed true to the genres of music they love best: classic rock, blues, tribute bands, singer songwriters, folk, jazz, Americana and funk, soul, R&B and Motown, the latter four their core offerings. That said, they also offer shows aimed at a younger crowd, such as Boulder-based singer songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov and local bluegrass and Americana band Woodshed Red, who both played this month.

“Baby boomers,” said Cindy about their biggest demographic. “They’ve got the time and money to spend, and they love the blues and classic rock. It works for us to be authentic and not try to be something we’re not.”

The future looks much like the past: Continue to improve the theater, work to attract bigger and varied acts and keep championing local and regional artists. As for national acts , a decade of experience solidifies their reputation in the industry and allows for a new tier of performers to alight on stage at some point.

“Venue years are like dog years,” said John. “Every year is like seven years, so we’ve been doing this 70 years. We’re getting noticed by national booking artists. They’re coming through Denver, and this is far enough away that it doesn’t interfere with their tour.”

Owning Stargazers has been “life-altering,” said Cindy.

“We were mild-mannered little motel owners,” said John.

“We’ve met so many people,” said Cindy. “We never had the opportunity to meet them because we’ve been in the tourist business, and you’re catering to people who are from out of state. Now we’re in the middle of our community and trying to be helpful. We’re enjoying it.”

