‘SPAMALOT’4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Aug. 17, Funky Little Theater Co., 1367 Pecan St., $24; 425.9509, funkylittletheater.org
The Funky Little Theater Co. is bringing the adventures of King Arthur and his knights to the stage Friday, “lovingly ripped” from the mind of Monty Python.
On stage through Aug. 17, the Round Table troupe travels to strange locations and meets fascinating individuals while trying not to lose their heads. This riff on the classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” brings all your favorite parts of the film in a new and exciting live form.
“What’s cool about Spamalot is that it has references to other Monty Python entities,” says Funky Little Theater founding artistic director Chris Medina. “There’s stuff from ‘Life of Brian’ and their old TV show. It’s really cool. As far as the movie goes of the Holy Grail, it’s pretty close. ... I think they took some liberties when they turned it into a musical, because that’s what you do when you get to make a musical. You get to make them glitzier and shinier and more either extraordinary or ridiculous.”
This first musical for the Funky Little Theater Co. is exciting community members and performers alike, Medina says. But the theater is no stranger to innovation. “I think that’s what Funky’s about, too. We’re able to adapt stuff and make it our own, and I think ‘Spamalot’ has really given us that opportunity,” he says.
The theater is finishing its fifth season and marking the milestone by shaking up its format. This season, “Spamalot” replaces the Spectrum LGBT New Play Festival, but the same artists still are given a platform in the musical, Medina says.
“We’re super excited that we got to take a break from our Spectrum LGBT Festival, but that we found a show that embraced people as characters and as actors from the same community. So we’re still getting to do the same work, just in a different vessel, and I think that’s amazing.”
”Spamalot” features a feminine man named Herbert, the son of a king who forced him into an arranged marriage. But he soon falls in love with Lancelot, a knight of the Round Table, and Lancelot fights for Herbert’s right to marry as he chooses.
This show arrives the weekend after Pridefest hit Colorado Springs and continues the fun into August. This summer show brings live levity to the Funky Little Theater Co. stage, a levity that the cast and crew are ready to share, Medina says.
“We’re getting itchy, too. I think we’re ready for people to start sharing in our fun. We can laugh at each other so much, and we do continuously. But I think we’re to that point where we’re ready for audience energy. I think it’s gonna be great; I can’t wait.”
Kate Powell, The Gazette, kate.powell@gazette.com