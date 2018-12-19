Judging by Scott Wilson’s eclectic musical resume, he’s made it his life’s mission to try out all the genres.
Though he’s currently bass player for Southern rock band Saving Abel, it’s been a long, meandering road to get there. He was 14 when he started an ‘80s rock band, 17 when his second audition landed him a job with the gospel Hymnsmen Quartet, and 19 when he left to tour the country with an assortment of country musicians, including John Michael Montgomery, Montgomery Gentry, Willie Morgan and Steve Wariner. Writing songs for himself and others, and touring through the ‘90s, led to his inclusion in the rock band Tantric. Two years ago, he left that group and joined Saving Abel.
“I did a lot of studying music through some things at Berklee (College of Music) and some other artists that I had studied with,” said Wilson. “Being an educated musician, I like to feel like I can play whatever. I enjoy trying to be challenged.”
Saving Abel will perform Friday at Sunshine Studios Live.
Singer Jared Weeks and guitarist Jason Null founded the band in 2004 in Corinth, Miss. Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008, and its lead song “Addicted” hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts. The album was certified gold in 2009. In 2013, Weeks announced he was leaving the band, and Scott Austin was announced as his replacement. And in mid-2017, Wilson joined the group, leaving behind his three-piece Tantric, which caused some waves in the music world.
The two bands since have toured together, and they’ll both be at Sunshine Studios on April 16 for Muddfest, with Puddle of Mudd, Trapt and Saliva. One might wonder if it’s awkward.
“No, it’s really great to hear music that I played for so long,” Wilson said. “And (lead singer) Hugo (Ferreira) and I will always be brothers.”
While the rest of Saving Abel lives in Tennessee and Mississippi, Wilson lives in Colorado Springs. His fiancée owns Sunshine Studios Live, where he often plays. He doesn’t spend much time at home, though. The group’s out on tour playing two to four shows every week.
The rock band isn’t his only gig. He’s also an acoustic guitar player, preparing to hit the road the first week of January for a short solo tour. “I’m doing all new songs I’ve written for myself or for others,” he said. “I come from Nashville, and through the ‘90s I wrote lot of country music, so I do everything from country to current rock.”
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM