For its 13th birthday, Smokebrush Porter is turning on its groovy love light (and possibly a lava lamp or two).
The fundraising brew created annually by Bristol Brewing Co. supports Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts, the nonprofit community arts collective behind The Story Project and installations such as Uncle Wilber Fountain and Alan’s Odd Duck. This year’s beer features a celebrity-designed label that glows in the dark, possibly the first beer to accomplish such a feat on purpose.
The release party Friday at the Ivywild School Gym is also a themed affair, with black lights and ‘70s art and music. Attendees are encouraged to don fittingly far out, and glow-friendly, attire.
“We hope people will join us for this historic event in celebrating the amazing partnership of art, beer and community,” said Smokebrush Foundation Executive Director Don Goede.
The brew’s “Turn Your Love Light On” release party will not only celebrate Bristol’s seasonal robust porter, made with malts smoked on peat and beechwood, but also this year’s label, by renowned modern rock and poster artist Jermaine Rogers. Rogers is known for creating “inviting, yet macabre” images that push boundaries, and his designs have appeared on posters and album covers for rock stars including David Bowie, Radiohead and The Cure.
The Ivywild party will feature a black light art show and dance party curated by Krystal Dragon Wagon and friends, with live dance music by The Cosmic Flying Goats and Crystal & The Curious. Guests can sample the smoked porter along with special food pairings.
The 22-ounce bottles featuring Rogers’ black light label will be for sale at the party, and at select independent liquor stores starting the following week.
Bristol donates 100% of the profits from its series of Community Ales to local groups. Launched in 1992, The Smokebrush Foundation presents public arts projects, and offers performances, workshops, classes, film screenings and gallery shows