1. It's a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza filled with Western history, music goodies, vintage art, rugs and toys. Check out the fascinating grounds of Western Jubilee Recording Company Warehouse for Scott O'Malley's Too Much Stuff Sale, 433 E. Cucharras St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Take it from O'Malley, "Our stuff can be your stuff." westernjubilee.com
2. The Norris-Penrose Event Center turns into three rings of circus action for shows at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday. It's the historic Al Kaly Shrine Circus, started in 1906, by Jordan World Circus, with aerial acts, performing horses, some exotic animals and the new Bee, the robot-transforming car (think "Transformers.") A benefit for the Shriners. Doors open one hour before shows, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, tickets $9-30 at eventbrite.com.
3. He's the original drummer and a founding member of the group Chicago. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Danny Seraphine brings his post-retirement band CTA, which includes former Chicago member Bill Champlin, to a tour stop Friday and Saturday at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, 7:30 p.m. $49, showclix.com/events/27917.
4. Music music everywhere Friday through Sunday as Spread the Word Colorado Music Festival takes over at Denver's Cervantes Ballroom, outside the Denver Coliseum and at Levitt Pavilion. There will be multiple stages and names such as Wookiefoot, Boombox, Spread the Word Family Band, Pickin' on the Dead, The Werks, Mike Love and much more. Tickets and schedule: spreadthewordfest.com
5. History comes alive Saturday at a special re-enactment commemoration of D-Day during the 75th anniversary. Host is the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum outside the main gate, Gate 1, on Colorado 115. 4th ID troops were part of D-Day in 1944. This family Living History Day is open to the community, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes a kids' zone, Captain America, 4th Infantry Division Band and Mounted Color Guard, first responders and a salute to Fort Carson troops. carson.armymwr.com
6. Hundreds upon hundreds of motorcycles will be taking to the road for an almost 40-mile Defenders of Freedom: Veterans Recognition Ride honoring those in the military. They'll roar off at 11 a.m. Sunday from King's Chef on U.S. 85/87, wind their way up to Colorado 94 and Curtis Road and down through Fountain Valley and Old Pueblo Road to Pikes Peak International Raceway with an after-party at the Fountain VFW. The $20 minimum donation benefits the El Paso County Homeless Veterans Coalition. veteransride.org