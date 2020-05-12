Canadian singer Bryan Adams went on a tirade against 'greedy bastards' in China for the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Summer of ‘69" singer, who was slated to perform at London's Albert Hall this week but no longer can because of the pandemic, posted on Instagram about the ordeal Monday.
"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold," Adams wrote alongside a video of him playing and singing a song. "My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."
"It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans," he added. "Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days."
China’s so-called wet markets, specifically in the city of Wuhan, have been linked to early cases of COVID-19. The markets have long been criticized for being unhygienic and cruel to animals, and sell bats, lizards, and toads as medicine to treat common ailments. Cats and dogs are also sold and butchered on the streets.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week, however, that he has seen “enormous evidence” indicating the pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
“There's enormous evidence that that's where this began. We've said from the beginning that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset, but I think the whole world can see now,” Pompeo said in an interview. “Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we've had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.”