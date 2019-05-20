Experience Hendrix will celebrate the music and legacy of iconic guitarist Jimi Hendrix on Oct. 16 at Pikes Peak Center.
Tickets are $49.95 to $89.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
Experience Hendrix boasts an impressive lineup of seasoned guitarists, including Buddy Guy, Joe Satriani, Billy Cox, Taj Mahal, Jonny Lang and Dweezil Zappa. The performance tour was formed in 1995 by Hendrix's father, James "Al" Hendrix," to honor his late son's legacy through all-star tribute concerts. Hendrix died in 1970.