2 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday, Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E. Tufts Ave., Denver, $20-$50, half-price for 12 and younger; 720-234-7829, milehicon.org.
For science fiction and fantasy fiction and art fans, MileHiCon is the place to embrace your clan.
To celebrate the convention’s 50th anniversary, organizers reached out to past guests of honor and toastmasters and invited them for a return engagement. Twenty-five of the authors and artists will speak and showcase their wares throughout the three-day weekend. It’s Friday through Sunday at Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center.
“They talk about anything they want to talk about,” said MileHiCon chairwoman Linda Nelson. “People can ask questions. We’re leaving it up to them. Sometimes they talk about their newest works or research they’ve done for whatever they’re working on.”
The weekend will feature about 120 authors, 30 to 40 artists, an art show, dealers, cosplay, gaming, video and anime, a robotic competition, panel discussions, fan clubs and more.
Featured guest speakers include Connie Willis, a Greeley-based writer who has won numerous Hugo and Nebula awards; Paolo Bacigalupi, a multi- award-winning, New York Times best-selling author; writer Wil McCarthy, who also has written for TV and video games; and Shaenon K. Garrity, a writer and cartoonist best known for her webcomics “Narbonic” and “Skin Horse.”
First-time authors, who often want to buy a vendor table and sell their books, are advised to forget the table and network instead.
“The best way to sell a book is to get a fan to like you,” said Nelson. “If you’re new in the business and people like you, they’ll get your book, and then they’ll go to all their friends.”
About 1,500 people show up for the convention, which offers more than 200 program items and panel discussions. Saturday, the busiest day of the weekend, is capped by a cosplay costume contest and Dark Wizard’s Ball. Sunday’s highlights include the Critter Crunch, where people construct and battle each other’s robot “critters.” Throughout the weekend, for an extra fee, folks also can participate in Avistrum Academy of Sorcery, a live-action and interactive theater event.
“We’re not like other conventions with the same speakers each day,” said Nelson. “Every day is different. We’re considered an old guard convention. This is what they were like when they first started.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270,