“PIE”By Theater Grottesco, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $27-$30, free for first-time subscribers, $10 subscription add-on; 634-5581, csfineartscenter.org.
It’s hard to say exactly what Theater Grottesco’s “Pie” is about.
“It’s about everything and nothing,” said company founder John Flax. “We were playing with the idea of what do you do when you don’t know what to do.”
Inspired by the Carl Sagan quote, “If you want to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe,” the 90-minute show (minus an intermission) tackles concepts such as astrophysicists “in the funniest way they’ve ever seen before,” said Flax.
The Santa Fe, N.M.-based theater company’s “Pie” won an illustrious National Theatre Project award last year from the New England Foundation for the Arts, allowing the cast of five to tour the show nationally. It comes to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College from Thursday through Sunday.
Audience members will become participants in the show, Flax said, though he’s reluctant to say more for fear of ruining the surprises he promises take place every five to 10 minutes.
“The story that transpires for each audience member becomes individual and special,” he said. “It goes from the micro to the macro.”
Whatever the troupe is trying to get across, they’ll do it with a lot of physicality and humor.
“If we can say something without words, we do,” said Flax.
“Pie” is an original production, like all of the company’s shows. They spent two years building it, which happened to come during election time, and cobbled it together using Google docs, collectively writing and rewriting.
“You might be writing something clever,” said Flax, “and somebody is behind you erasing it and putting something better.”
Flax founded the company in 1983 in Paris, and the 13-person lineup now boasts performers ranging in age from their late 20s to their 60s, and an assortment of nationalities, including Iranian-American, Cuban-American and a cowboy from Texas.
“I’m the oldest,” Flax said. “It’s a fun group. That makes for really interesting work.”
