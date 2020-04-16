Before Stephanie Whitmoyer opened Rookies Taphouse and Eatery in Fountain last June, she knew she wanted her new establishment to run heavy with local brews. She also knew she’d have to offer some old standards.
“It’s pretty much a sports bar, so you have to have Bud Light, Coors Light on tap, which is my nightmare,” she said. “I love good beer, so it was hard.”
She encouraged bartenders and servers to offer suggestions to those bellying up with Big Beer requests: If a patron likes Blue Moon, why not get them to try Bristol’s Beehive Honey Wheat or Sticky Paws from FH Beerworks?
“We try to wean them away, get them to support local businesses. That’s how I was raised, and that’s been us, from the beginning,” said Whitmoyer, 31, whose pub’s 16 taps have at least 12 local Colorado options.
“We’ve switched people from Bud Light to Goat Patch Hazy. It’s been a really cool experience, seeing that.”
At first, Coors Light was Rookies‘ most-requested brew. Today, Goat Patch Hazy IPA is the bestselling beer, “hands down,” Whitmoyer said.
Like other businesses, Rookies has been hit hard by the pandemic-related shutdown and had to temporarily cut-back on staff. It’s keeping afloat thanks to sales of to-go food and drinks, so understandably Whitmoyer was concerned when she got wind that her two largest distributors intended to stop delivering to small businesses such as hers during the closure.
She said she was determined to turn that “one more bad thing” into something good. Something, honestly, she’d wanted all along.
“Let’s take this negative of us being such a small company and having a big company tell us that we’re no longer delivering your product, to let’s go around and get this done ourselves,” she said. “We wanted to bring these people on tap anyway.
“So, let’s pull Mich Ultra off tap and put Cerberus on. Let’s pull whoever, and put Brass Brewing on. That was our mentality.”
Whitmoyer and her staff set out to visit local breweries, buying up swag to show their support and logo growlers that could be filled and sold to-go at Rookies. That way patrons could get 64 ounces of craft, fresh from the tap, in a keeper signature growler.
“I think I bought almost 100 growlers and, within three weeks, they’re all gone,” said Whitmoyer, whose pub doesn’t have the set-up to do crowlers, but sells to-go draft beer in 32-ounce Mason jars.
To ensure Rookies will continue to have local beers to put in those containers, Whitmoyer’s now heading out to pick up kegs herself.
“I have an Xterra, and went up and got three kegs from Goat Patch and a strawberry blonde from Brass, and drove from the Springs to Fountain with four kegs,” she said. “We were bottoming out like crazy. Next time we’re taking the truck.”
No one knows what the landscape will look like when it’s safe for everyone to go out again. But when they do, Whitmoyer said she hopes it’s with a new understanding of the role small businesses play not just in the creation of community, but the community itself.
It’s a “tight-knit” — but fragile — ecosystem whose survival depends entirely on individual, daily choices.
“Our big front windows face (fast food drive-thru restaurants), and it’s frustrating for us as a small business to see all of these cars lined up in these places that are corporate, that will be able to survive this,” she said. “I know it’s unreasonable to ask people to eat out every night. But I really hope this allows everyone to realize how important small businesses are.”