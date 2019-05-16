Mick Jagger is back.
The Rolling Stones postponed its "No Filter" tour at the end of March when frontman Jagger entered the hospital for treatment, where a stent was placed in his heart to relieve a blockage and treat weakened arteries.
The new date of the Broncos Stadium at Mile High show in Denver is Aug. 10, rescheduled from its original May 26 date.
Tickets for the original date will be honored. Fans don't need to exchange tickets. Those who can't attend the new date can get a refund on their tickets through Ticketmaster. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.