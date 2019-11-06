Ever wanted to know how the sausage is made?
Like, the actual sausage.
That process will be on display at Rock Ledge Ranch’s “Everything but the Oink” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The phrase “everything but the oink” alludes to using every part of an animal and it’s something Rock Ledge wants to teach people, according to Andrea Tappan, the ranch’s office manager.
“The purpose of it is education,” she said. “It’s a historical tradition.”
The tradition is this: Hogs were in the past processed during the coldest months of the year to keep the meat from going bad during the curing process. On Saturday, a butcher from Zettlemoyer’s Custom Meat Processing will demonstrate hog processing and explain the purpose for each part of the pig.
As Tappan said, “nothing goes to waste.”
“Part of it is to show people where their food comes from,” she said. “Seeing it in person.”
For example, lard from the hog could be used for cooking, making soap and medicine.
In addition to seeing how a hog is processed, visitors can tour the historic sites spread across Rock Ledge’s 230 acres on Saturday.
The day will be full of interactive activities, Tappan said.
“We’re very hands on,” Tappan said. “We’re not a museum where you walk through and you can’t touch everything.”
Sites range from a reconstructed homestead cabin, where visitors can make a traditional corn husk doll or see soap making, to the 1907 Edwardian Orchard House, built by Colorado Springs founder Gen. William J. Palmer, where guests can help with laundry or call for the servants. There’s also the General Store, where you can watch a blacksmith work.
The living history museum, which opened in 1979, typically just runs in the summer, but is open for special events such as Saturday’s “Everything but the Oink” event.
“When people come, they have an experience,” Tappan said. “Our purpose is to educate people about how things were when Colorado was just getting started as a place.”
The site was registered to the National Registry of Historic Places.
“Being a ranch in the middle of the city, we’re pretty unique,” Tappan said. “It’s just an experience you can’t get anywhere else.”