The Grammy Award-winning '70s rock band Steely Dan will play Sept. 10 at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Tickets are $39.50 to $199.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com.
The group was founded in 1972 and released seven albums with such hits as "Deacon Blues," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Hey Nineteen" and "Kid Charlemagne." After disbanding in 1981, the band reunited in 1993 and went on to release its Grammy-winning 2000 album, "Two Against Nature," and "Everything Must Go" in 2003.