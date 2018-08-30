A TASTE OF COLORADO11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Civic Center, Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street, Denver, free, $10 for 15 food and beverage tickets; 303-222-5108, atasteofcolorado.com.
Entertainment: REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood and the Destroyers and FireFall, Saturday; Leann Rimes, David Nail and Mitchell Tenpenny, Sunday; Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray, Everclear and Soul Asylum, Monday.
Care for a Patrón Tequila popsicle? Perhaps a dish of lobster macaroni and cheese? How about a plate of smoked kangaroo?
And while you nosh, you can listen to REO Speedwagon, Leann Rimes and Smash Mouth.
All that and more can be yours at A Taste of Colorado, the annual food and music festival that runs Saturday through Monday in Denver’s Civic Center.
“The music I’m so excited about on every front,” said Sharon Alton, vice president of Downtown Experience with Downtown Denver Partnership, which produces the event. “This is an all-new, re-envisioned Taste of Colorado. We’re in our 35th year. We changed gears to make it more of a music festival that pertains to Colorado.”
Though this year’s festival has been cut from four days to three, organizers are making the most of them. The bands begin at 11 a.m. and each day features a different musical genre. Saturday is dedicated to classic rock, with George Thorogood and the Destroyers, FireFall and headliner REO Speedwagon. Sunday is for country lovers, with David Nail, the up-and-coming Mitchell Tenpenny and crooner Leann Rimes polishing off the night. And Monday is all contemporary rock, with Soul Asylum, Everclear, Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth closing out the festival.
“There’s a reason to come back every day,” said Alton. “The festival will look a little bit different every day.”
What’s more, all of the music is free. Though more than 50 food and beverage vendors will be on hand, anybody who wants to eschew the delicacies can do so. No outside food or drinks are allowed, but folks can attend every night of shows for zero dollars.
That food, though, will be hard to ignore, what with food truck Barbed Wire Reef’s specialty meats, such as alligator sausage, all the new barbecue places and make your own sno cones, to name a few.
“You don’t want a hamburger or a piece of pizza,” said Alton. “You can get that any day, so Barbed Wire is one of our most popular.”
Also bigger and better this year is an expanded area for kids, where they can learn to hula hoop and juggle for free, get their faces painted and run around safely while their parents enjoy the food and entertainment. Attendees also can browse the marketplace, where about 170 Colorado-based vendors will sell their wares.
“There will be chefs of the highest caliber, and it’s free,” Alton said. “That doesn’t exist in today’s world. We can still offer a free festival.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette, 636-0270, jen.mulson@gazette.com