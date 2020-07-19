The show will go on at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre after nearly five months of staying silent. The first set of concerts will return to the iconic outdoor venue this summer, but only from a safe and mask-wearing distance.

Colorado Symphony is set for a 5-night acoustic run that will kick off on Wednesday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 2 at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in Colorado and a recent mask mandate that was issued for those indoors.

Tickets for "Acoustic on the Rocks," a series featuring five classical performances led by Resident Conductor Christopher Dragon, sold out shortly after Friday's announcement.

Doors for each show will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Facial coverings will be required for entry to the venue and must be worn at all times while moving throughout the venue in a "socially distanced manner."

Shows will be limited to 175 guests. Performances are 75 minutes in length, with no intermissions. For more details, click here.

