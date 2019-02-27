Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Janelle Dam, The Gazette file)
The Red Rocks Amphitheater 2019 concert season is just around the corner. Here's a look at the acts that will be performing at the Morrison venue.

April

Apr. 13 - Flatbush ZOMBiES / Joey Bada$$

with The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution

Apr. 18 - Snoop Dogg / Ice Cube

Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound

Apr. 19 - 311 x Method Man & Redman

with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal

Apr. 20 - Stick Figure

with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Hosted by Nick Swardson

Apr. 26 - Pardon My French featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa, and Mercer

Apr. 27 - Lotus

with Ghostland Observatory

Apr. 30 - The 1975

with Pale Waves, No Rome

May

May 1 - Interpol

with Car Seat Headrest, Sunflower Bean

May 2 - Twiddle / Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

with Kitchen Dwellers

May 3 - Shpongle Live In Concert

Tipper, Desert Dwellers,Leo P (From Too Many Zooz)

May 4 - Shpongle Live in Concert

CloZee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (From Too Many Zooz)

May 5 - NGHTMRE / SLANDER

with Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash

May 7 - 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony

May 8 - The Music of ABBA

May 9 - Vulfpeck

with Khruangbin, Cory Henry

May 11 - Papadosio & The Polish Ambassador Ft Wildlight

Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band

May 12 - Luke Combs: Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

LANCO, Jameson Rodgers

May 14 - Lord Huron

with Lucius

May 15 - Walk Off the Earth

with Matt and Kim

May 18 - Global Dub Festival 2019: Adventure Club / Bear Grillz

with special guest Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound

May 19 - Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour

May 20 - Florence and the Machine: The High as Hope Tour 2019

Christine and the Queens

May 21 - Florence and the Machine: The High as Hope Tour 2019

Christine and the Queens

May 23 - Iration / UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro

with Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize

May 24 - The Devil Makes Three

with Lucero and Colter Wall

May 25 - The Disco Biscuits

PNUMA (LIVE)

May 26 - Celtic Woman: Ancient Land Tour

May 29 - Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band

with The Infamous Stringdusters

May 30 - Bela Fleck: Friends & Family featuring The Colorado Symphony, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn

May 31 - Chromeo / Thievery Corporation

with Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf

June

June 1 - moe.

with Mike Gordon, White Denim

June 5 - Billie Eilish: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, TOUR

Denzel Curry

June 6 - Brit Floyd: Another Brick in the Wall World Tour 2019

June 7 - Michael Franti & Spearhead

with Snarky Puppy, Victoria Canal

June 8 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters

with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay

June 9 - Dispatch Summer Stops 2019

The Record Company

June 10 - Sublime With Rome

SOJA, Common Kings

June 11 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise

with CAAMP

June 12 - Young the Giant / Fitz & The Tantrums

COIN

June 13 - San Holo

shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost

June 14 - Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

June 15 - Lettuce

TAUK, The Soul Rebels

June 16 - Nahko And Medicine for the People + Trevor Hall

with Ayla Nereo

June 18 - Turnpike Troubadours

Pat Green, American Aquarium, Parker McCollum

June 19 - Zedd on the Rocks

Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly

June 20 - John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip

June 21 - Umphrey's McGee

Spafford

June 22 - Umphrey's McGee

Turkuaz

June 23 - Umphrey's McGee

A Led Zeppelin Set featuring Jason Bonham

June 25 - Death Cab For Cutie

with Mitski

June 26 - Kacey Musgraves - Oh, What a World: Tour

July

July 2 - Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead

July 3 - Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead

July 4 - Blues Traveler

Leftover Salmon, Jackie Greene

July 5 - The Avett Brothers

with Erika Wennerstrom

July 6 - The Avett Brothers

with Nicole Atkins

July 7 - The Avett Brothers

with Lake Street Dive

July 8 - MercyMe Live at Red Rocks

July 10 - Face Vocal Band: Return to the Rocks

Openers TBD

July 11 - Louis The Child

with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA

July 12 - The Motet / Galactic

July 14 - Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony

July 16 - Norah Jones

Mavis Staples

July 17 - The Head And The Heart

July 18 - The Head And The Heart

with Hippo Campus

July 19 - The String Cheese Incident

The Greyboy Allstars

July 20 - The String Cheese Incident

Keller Williams

July 21 - The String Cheese Incident

The Del McCoury Band

July 22 - Diana Ross

July 24 - Trampled By Turtles

with Deer Tick, The Dead South

July 25 - Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto the Tour 2019 Accompanied by The Colorado Symphony

Wynchester

July 26 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 27 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 28 - John Prine with the Colorado Symphony

with I'm With Her

July 29 - Chris Tomlin: Worship At Red Rocks

July 30 - Chris Tomlin: Worship At Red Rocks

July 31 - Peter Frampton FINALE - The Farewell Tour

August

Aug. 1 - "Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony

Strings Attached Tour

Aug. 2 - My Morning Jacket

Warpaint

Aug. 3 - My Morning Jacket

Amo Amo

Aug. 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov

with Mountain Man

Aug. 8 - O.A.R.

American Authors, ROZZI

Aug. 15 - Shakey Graves

with Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose

Aug. 16 - John Butler Trio / Yonder Mountain String Band

Aug. 17 - Slightly Stoopid: How I Spent My Summer Vacation Tour 2019

Special Guests Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, HIRIE

Aug. 20 - The Piano Guys

Aug. 21 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

with Hiss Golden Messenger

Aug. 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

with Hiss Golden Messenger

Aug. 24 - Reggae on the Rocks 2019

Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations, Judge Roughneck

Aug. 28 - Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony: Bridges Tour

Aug. 29 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

September

Sept. 1 - KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR 2019

Sept. 2 - Amos Lee

Patty Griffin

Sept. 4 - Gary Clark Jr.

Sept. 5 - The Wood Brothers

Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers

Sept. 8 - Dark Star Orchestra

with Electric Hot Tuna

Sept. 10 - An Evening with Mark Knopfler and Band

Sept. 11 - Old Dominion: Make It Sweet Tour

Sept. 12 - Alison Wonderland

EKALI, Medasin, Wuki

Sept. 13 - Greensky Bluegrass

with The Lil Smokies

Sept. 14 - Greensky Bluegrass

with Rayland Baxter

Sept. 15 - Greensky Bluegrass

with Billy Strings

Sept. 17 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

with very special guest David Crosby & Friends

Sept. 22 - REZZ

Sept. 25 - Tash Sultana

Sept. 29 - Lauren Daigle: Look Up Child World Tour

October

Oct. 2 - RÜFÜS DU SOL

with Bob Moses

Oct. 3 - RÜFÜS DU SOL

with Bob Moses

Oct. 6 - Mac DeMarco

Oct. 8 - Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride Tour

Soccer Mommy

View the Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert calendar here.

