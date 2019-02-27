The Red Rocks Amphitheater 2019 concert season is just around the corner. Here's a look at the acts that will be performing at the Morrison venue.
April
Apr. 13 - Flatbush ZOMBiES / Joey Bada$$
with The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution
Apr. 18 - Snoop Dogg / Ice Cube
Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound
Apr. 19 - 311 x Method Man & Redman
with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal
Apr. 20 - Stick Figure
with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra, Hosted by Nick Swardson
Apr. 26 - Pardon My French featuring DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa, and Mercer
Apr. 27 - Lotus
with Ghostland Observatory
Apr. 30 - The 1975
with Pale Waves, No Rome
May
May 1 - Interpol
with Car Seat Headrest, Sunflower Bean
May 2 - Twiddle / Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
with Kitchen Dwellers
May 3 - Shpongle Live In Concert
Tipper, Desert Dwellers,Leo P (From Too Many Zooz)
May 4 - Shpongle Live in Concert
CloZee, Desert Dwellers, Leo P (From Too Many Zooz)
May 5 - NGHTMRE / SLANDER
with Bro Safari, Svdden Death, AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash
May 7 - 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony
May 8 - The Music of ABBA
May 9 - Vulfpeck
with Khruangbin, Cory Henry
May 11 - Papadosio & The Polish Ambassador Ft Wildlight
Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band
May 12 - Luke Combs: Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour
LANCO, Jameson Rodgers
May 14 - Lord Huron
with Lucius
May 15 - Walk Off the Earth
with Matt and Kim
May 18 - Global Dub Festival 2019: Adventure Club / Bear Grillz
with special guest Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, YAKZ b2b Somnium Sound
May 19 - Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour
May 20 - Florence and the Machine: The High as Hope Tour 2019
Christine and the Queens
May 21 - Florence and the Machine: The High as Hope Tour 2019
Christine and the Queens
May 23 - Iration / UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro
with Toots and the Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji, Nattali Rize
May 24 - The Devil Makes Three
with Lucero and Colter Wall
May 25 - The Disco Biscuits
PNUMA (LIVE)
May 26 - Celtic Woman: Ancient Land Tour
May 29 - Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band
with The Infamous Stringdusters
May 30 - Bela Fleck: Friends & Family featuring The Colorado Symphony, Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn
May 31 - Chromeo / Thievery Corporation
with Big Freedia, Adeline, Peanut Butter Wolf
June
June 1 - moe.
with Mike Gordon, White Denim
June 5 - Billie Eilish: WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, TOUR
Denzel Curry
June 6 - Brit Floyd: Another Brick in the Wall World Tour 2019
June 7 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
with Snarky Puppy, Victoria Canal
June 8 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters
with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Colin Hay
June 9 - Dispatch Summer Stops 2019
The Record Company
June 10 - Sublime With Rome
SOJA, Common Kings
June 11 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise
with CAAMP
June 12 - Young the Giant / Fitz & The Tantrums
COIN
June 13 - San Holo
shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black, Duskus b2b Eastghost
June 14 - Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
June 15 - Lettuce
TAUK, The Soul Rebels
June 16 - Nahko And Medicine for the People + Trevor Hall
with Ayla Nereo
June 18 - Turnpike Troubadours
Pat Green, American Aquarium, Parker McCollum
June 19 - Zedd on the Rocks
Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips, Dwilly
June 20 - John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip
June 21 - Umphrey's McGee
Spafford
June 22 - Umphrey's McGee
Turkuaz
June 23 - Umphrey's McGee
A Led Zeppelin Set featuring Jason Bonham
June 25 - Death Cab For Cutie
with Mitski
June 26 - Kacey Musgraves - Oh, What a World: Tour
July
July 2 - Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead
July 3 - Dead Rocks VI: Zeds Dead
July 4 - Blues Traveler
Leftover Salmon, Jackie Greene
July 5 - The Avett Brothers
with Erika Wennerstrom
July 6 - The Avett Brothers
with Nicole Atkins
July 7 - The Avett Brothers
with Lake Street Dive
July 8 - MercyMe Live at Red Rocks
July 10 - Face Vocal Band: Return to the Rocks
Openers TBD
July 11 - Louis The Child
with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA
July 12 - The Motet / Galactic
July 14 - Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony
July 16 - Norah Jones
Mavis Staples
July 17 - The Head And The Heart
July 18 - The Head And The Heart
with Hippo Campus
July 19 - The String Cheese Incident
The Greyboy Allstars
July 20 - The String Cheese Incident
Keller Williams
July 21 - The String Cheese Incident
The Del McCoury Band
July 22 - Diana Ross
July 24 - Trampled By Turtles
with Deer Tick, The Dead South
July 25 - Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto the Tour 2019 Accompanied by The Colorado Symphony
Wynchester
July 26 - Tedeschi Trucks Band
with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
July 27 - Tedeschi Trucks Band
with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope
July 28 - John Prine with the Colorado Symphony
with I'm With Her
July 29 - Chris Tomlin: Worship At Red Rocks
July 30 - Chris Tomlin: Worship At Red Rocks
July 31 - Peter Frampton FINALE - The Farewell Tour
August
Aug. 1 - "Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony
Strings Attached Tour
Aug. 2 - My Morning Jacket
Warpaint
Aug. 3 - My Morning Jacket
Amo Amo
Aug. 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov
with Mountain Man
Aug. 8 - O.A.R.
American Authors, ROZZI
Aug. 15 - Shakey Graves
with Dr. Dog, Caroline Rose
Aug. 16 - John Butler Trio / Yonder Mountain String Band
Aug. 17 - Slightly Stoopid: How I Spent My Summer Vacation Tour 2019
Special Guests Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, HIRIE
Aug. 20 - The Piano Guys
Aug. 21 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
with Hiss Golden Messenger
Aug. 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
with Hiss Golden Messenger
Aug. 24 - Reggae on the Rocks 2019
Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations, Judge Roughneck
Aug. 28 - Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony: Bridges Tour
Aug. 29 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
September
Sept. 1 - KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR 2019
Sept. 2 - Amos Lee
Patty Griffin
Sept. 4 - Gary Clark Jr.
Sept. 5 - The Wood Brothers
Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers
Sept. 8 - Dark Star Orchestra
with Electric Hot Tuna
Sept. 10 - An Evening with Mark Knopfler and Band
Sept. 11 - Old Dominion: Make It Sweet Tour
Sept. 12 - Alison Wonderland
EKALI, Medasin, Wuki
Sept. 13 - Greensky Bluegrass
with The Lil Smokies
Sept. 14 - Greensky Bluegrass
with Rayland Baxter
Sept. 15 - Greensky Bluegrass
with Billy Strings
Sept. 17 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
with very special guest David Crosby & Friends
Sept. 22 - REZZ
Sept. 25 - Tash Sultana
Sept. 29 - Lauren Daigle: Look Up Child World Tour
October
Oct. 2 - RÜFÜS DU SOL
with Bob Moses
Oct. 3 - RÜFÜS DU SOL
with Bob Moses
Oct. 6 - Mac DeMarco
Oct. 8 - Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride Tour
Soccer Mommy