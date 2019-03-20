A second location for the award-winning The Skirted Heifer has opened at 5935 Dublin Blvd. in the Dublin Commons III center.
If you haven’t enjoyed one of the popular burgers downtown, now’s your chance. The “skirt” is formed when extra cheese melts over the burger patty onto the hot flat top. The cheese gets crispy and resembles a skirt around the patty. And it’s delicious.
The Skirted Heifer is owned by Suzette and Kevin Megyeri. They also own Urban Pizza. Hours for the new burger joint are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 421-7182, skirtedheifer.com.