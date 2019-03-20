Three Dog Night left an indelible mark on the musical landscape.
Their songs are ubiquitous. You know the tune and the words, even if you aren’t quite sure who sang them: “One,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come,)” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Shambala.”
“People don’t realize they hear us all the time,” said Danny Hutton, one of the band’s three lead vocalists, from his home in Los Angeles. “We permeate for whatever reason. Any ’70s-era thing, we’re usually in it. Our songs hold up because they’re not political. Our songs are about emotions, which never get old, or about partying. There’s nothing wrong about getting deep and dark, but that isn’t what we do.”
The band will stop by the Pikes Peak Center on Friday with original members Hutton and guitarist Michael Allsup. Cory Wells, the second vocalist, died in 2015, and Chuck Negron, the third singer, cut ties with the group permanently to recover from a longtime heroin addiction.
Hutton knows what the people want — those 21 consecutive Top 40 hits that stretched from 1969 to 1975. The band broke up in the mid-1970s but got back together for a brief time in the early ‘80s. The singer promises a show that puts people in a musical bubble for two hours, far from the news and minutiae of life.
“We haven’t lowered keys on songs, and everybody is firing on all cylinders,” said Hutton, 76. “No review will say, ‘For their age, they were pretty good, but they lost some high notes.’ As my mom says, self-praise is no praise at all, but we do deliver.”
Hutton’s conversation is peppered with big names in the business, such as The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, from whom he learned “how good a song has to sound in the studio to be a hit,” and Sonny and Cher, whom he toured with before Three Dog Night, and Hanna-Barbera Records in L.A., where he first worked and found moderate success as a recording artist.
That was all before inspiration hit: What would it be like to have a band with three lead singers? He rounded up Wells and Negron and made music magic happen. Though the guys have received flak over the years about only being a band that covered previously recorded material, Hutton disagrees with the criticism. Songs that never made it big became huge hits after his band rearranged and re-recorded them. He’s often quoted as saying they “resurrected songs” by cutting the fat, moving choruses around and looking for happy action, or that hook that wasn’t planned but makes the song sparkle.
“In the old days, you listened to the radio, and the chorus would fade out,” he said. “And I’d say, I want songs that when you’re in the car and an outro-chorus happens, most people will turn to another station, but I’d like somebody to say, ‘Don’t turn it off.’”
