The Pikes Peak region is home to a thriving birding population. These are the folks you'll find quietly standing in a grove of trees, holding binoculars to their eyes and whispering quietly. If these are your people, this is your festival. Speakers share valuable knowledge about flammulated owls, hummingbirds, raptors and more. Though many of the field trips, workshops and seminars are sold out, some events still have availability.
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: Locations throughout El Paso County
Cost: $20-$35; 520-6399, pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org
Fun fact: Birds can live surprisingly long lives. The blue jay, for example, can live to 17; the American robin, to 14. And the bald eagle can soar the skies for up to three decades. (Source: Aiken Audubon Society)