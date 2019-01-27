Many people say they want to stay 29 — or maybe 39 — forever, but 3½ is the perfect age for KJ Williams Jr.
That’s the eternal age of happy-go-lucky red “monster” Elmo, the “Sesame Street” character he portrays on tour with “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” The production featuring Elmo and other beloved “Sesame Street” characters Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Rosita and more comes to the Pikes Peak Center on Wednesday and Thursday.
“It works out for me, because portraying Elmo allows me to be a kid at heart at that moment. It’s pretty easy to get into character,” Williams said.
At 33, he’s the age of many parents in the audience. Most remember watching “Sesame Street,” which aired on public television from 1969 to 2015 and now is on HBO. The stage production invokes a certain nostalgia.
“They’re just as excited as the children are,” Williams said.
He said he vividly remembers being a kid and sitting with his grandmother in his native Baltimore to watch an episode she’d taped for him, that he could pop in the VCR anytime.
“My favorite episode had Kermit the Frog singing an African version of the ABCs with Muppets that were being voiced by the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo,” he said. “Everyone has their favorite ‘Sesame Street’ memory or song. One of the songs that really comes back for people is ‘C is for Cookie’ by Cookie Monster. It’s simple, straight to the point, catchy.”
Audience members of all ages are encouraged to dance and sing along with other likely familiar songs, such as Oscar the Grouch’s “I Love Trash.”
The gist of the show is that the hosts want to throw a party on Sesame Street but need help from the audience to choose a theme.
“While (emcees) Casey and Caleb are going through what they should do, the other characters chime in about what they think the party theme should be. Big Bird wants a bird party. Oscar wants a trash party. Elmo, my character, likes to dance, so he wants a dance party. And Rosita wants a Mexican-themed party to celebrate her heritage,” Williams said.
The highly interactive musical gets the audience involved, he said. “It’s a family show, and we try to have something for everyone there.”
Williams, who calls Orlando home, has been touring with Florida-based Feld Entertainment since 2008. Elmo has been his character since “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” began touring in 2017. The show stems from Feld’s partnership with the nonprofit educational Sesame Workshop.
Williams performed for Disney World before joining Feld and has dancing, singing and acting experience. He calls himself an “animated performer.”
Elmo is a high-energy character who has about an hour of stage time during the 80-minute performance, much of it dancing.
“It can be hard, and and it takes a lot of energy. I try to keep healthy as much as possible,” Williams said. “In the moment, what helps is breathing. A lot of the times, dancers don’t breathe properly or in a way that’s conducive to long-term performing. I try to focus on breathing deeply.”
He said his Elmo costume is comfortable and flexible. “I love it. It breaks the ice with kids. Instead of having to establish a rapport, they already know him.”
Does he get tickled a lot when doing publicity appearances? “No. Most kids are hugging me. A lot are surprised to see me. They can get overwhelmed. They don’t say that, but their eyes do,” Williams said.
His favorite part of the show is Elmo’s entrance, “because that’s really the point where I get into action. It’s kind of a dramatic entrance. It builds people up that Elmo’s coming out of his house.”
This is his seventh tour with Feld, and it keeps him busy much of the year.
“When I’m not on tour, I do a lot of studying. I’m a history buff, so I look into a lot of that. I’m into video games. And I love driving Road A1A in Florida along the coast,” he said.
