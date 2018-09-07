By Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and Colorado Springs chapter of the American Guild of Organists; Pedals, Pipes and Pizza, workshops for ages 8-18 and adults, 9:15 a.m.-noon Saturday, First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $10, $5 for adults and parents, includes educational materials, T-shirt, pizza and free admission to concert Sunday; Organ Spectacular Concert by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, with organists Joseph Galema and Deke Polifka, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; pre-concert lecture, 1:45 p.m., post-concert question and answer session, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $5-$27, free for workshop participants; 633-3649, chamberorchestraofthesprings.org.
What happens when science, technology, engineering and math meet the king of instruments — the pipe organ?
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs and the American Guild of Organists’ local chapter are about to find out. The groups will offer Pedals, Pipes and Pizza at First Congregational Church for youths ages 8 to 18 and adults interested in learning about the pipe organ. Saturday, children can learn how a pipe organ works from organist David Acton, play an organ and build a working organ from a kit by the Netherlands company Orgelkids, which sells kits that fit together a bit like Legos. Adults can watch a video about the organ, listen to a mini-recital and have a chance to play the instrument.
“The orchestra’s been trying to crossover into STEM things and add arts components,” said Pam Chaddon, orchestra manager for Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. “So many studies have been done on what learning an instrument does to a child’s developing mind and their ability to process other information, and to put those pieces together in their education.”
After the organ construction, everybody will feast on pizza and get a ticket to Sunday’s Organ Spectacular Concert by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs at First United Methodist Church. Soloists Joseph Galema and Deke Polifka will perform works by Joseph Jongen, Felix Alexandre Guilmant and Charles Marie Widor.
Then anyone who attended Saturday’s event can come up to the console and ask questions about the organ.
“It’s important for young people to learn about it,” said Galema. “There are many churches that still have the organ as part of church services. It might spark the interest of a young person to learn the organ. They might be the organist at Washington National Cathedral someday or St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.”
Galema, a former assistant organist at the Air Force Academy, retired after 32 years and became principal organist at First United Methodist Church four years ago. His career stretches back five decades, to high school.
He’s noticed that the wind instrument might be making a comeback, as college and graduate school students have become excellent organists. Of course, the organ has never gone out of style with him.
“The variety of sounds you can make, it can go from very soft to very, very loud,” he said. “Once you master the coordination of the hands and the feet, that’s always a crowd-pleaser, when you’re playing with the feet, too.”
Jennifer Mulson, the gazette