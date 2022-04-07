Along with a return to porch drinking weather (more or less; this is still Colorado), April gifts us with a treasure trove of popular holidays aimed at lightening our steps, and our moods.
It kicked things off with a day that brought a predictable crop of faux and just-for-laughs news — including Butterfinger Mayo and Gov. Polis training to be a cliff diver at Casa Bonita — but this year, when the calendar moved on and the dust settled, one prank remained.
Despite the timing of the company’s April 1 tweet promoting a device that really, really felt like a joke, Busch Light’s “Save A Tree, Pee in a Busch” gadget apparently is no gag.
“It’s real as can pee,” the brewer quipped back on Twitter, in response to accusations of April foolishness.
That was Friday. Maybe they were just committing to a bit ...?
A news release for the “limited-edition Pee in a Busch funnel kit” arrived Monday morning:
After enjoying a beer, drinkers can now easily relieve themselves with the reusable funnel kit — just add an empty can!
Yes, for $20, plus shipping, you get a kit with a reusable silicone funnel, carrying case and lids bearing a warning that itself feels like a perfect setup for a bad-beer joke: DO NOT DRINK IF CAP IS SEALED.
In case the company was enjoying an extended April Fools’ weekend, I called and was assured that it is, indeed, very real. The device brings attention, during the month we celebrate Earth Day (April 22), to the damage relieving oneself al fresco can cause to plants, making them more susceptible to “disease, pests and nutrient loss.”
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that pee is not the biggest threat humans pose to the environment, but I appreciate how discussion leads to awareness. I’ve seen what my dog’s urine can do to foliage, and all he drinks is water.
Now if we could just stop peeing all over the planet with our other bad habits.